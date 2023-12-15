"I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged. My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted. -- Navy veteran Michael Cassidy who toppled the demonic statue of Baphomet at the Iowa state Capitol holiday display

The complacent middle ground is eroding. The Baby Boomer consensus is losing authority. As a result, the hard left waxes and woke revolutionaries are on the march. But the hard right grows as well. Politically, the extremes must be moderated; passions must be channeled constructively toward virtuous ends. -- R.R. Reno

On Glorifying Christ. Christian experience is experience of God: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. There really is no such thing as 'an experience of the Holy Spirit' from which the Father and the Son are excluded. In any case, the Holy Spirit is a reticent Spirit. He does not willingly draw attention to himself. Rather he prompts us to pray 'Abba! Father!' and thus witnesses to our filial relationship to God. And above all he glorifies Christ. He turns the bright beams of his searchlight upon the face of Jesus Christ. He is never more satisfied than when the believer is engrossed in Jesus Christ. -- John R.W. Stott

IT was inevitable, of course; only a matter of time. And we have seen it all before. This time it is being played out in The Church of England. The Mother Church has done the unthinkable, despite legal and theological challenges same sex blessings will be allowed to take place in churches across England.

It will mark the final degradation of a once proud, faithful church that claimed Archbishops Matthew Parker, Thomas Cranmer and William Temple to name just a few, now rolling in their graves at the thought of their beloved church embracing sexual sin.

As one senior cleric in the church told VOL, "The Church of England is now formally broken."

In commending these prayers, the bishops are leading lost souls further away from the gospel, further away from Christ. They must repent. Inch by inch, they are working towards introducing special services that counterfeit genuine marriage and to officially approve of what God calls sin. They are not promoting love and faith but approving of lust and unfaithfulness to Jesus Christ.

The CofE's capitulation to the culture is now complete. Homosexual marriage is only a hop, step and jump away; but it will come and the Jayne Ozanne's and Colin Coward's sexual hopes and fantasies will become a reality. Gene Robinson will rejoice and TECs House of Bishops will send congratulatory notes and blessings to Archbishop Justin Welby, the Church of England synod for their new found enlightenment.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, though infirm, will send a high five to Archbishop Justin Welby, and Bishop Anthony Poggo, Secretary General of the Anglican Communion will be left carrying the ball trying to figure out how he can spin it to the Global South bishops who are dead set against such unbiblical sexual inroads into the communion. There isn't a big enough check book to cover the pushback he will receive.

The GAFCON and GSFA primates have already distanced themselves from Welby, and now they will have little option but to cut the ecclesiastical umbilical cord with Canterbury, letting the CofE ship run adrift onto the rocks of repugnant heresies.

The Global South Primates will now view Canterbury as a gangrenous part of the body fit only to be cut off and removed lest it infect the rest of the communion.

Further on the downside, (much to the surprise of nobody), parishes will not suddenly fill up with same-sex couples; it never happened in the Episcopal Church and the Anglican Church of Canada, and it won't happen in the Church of England.

The only question now is how to divvy up the spoils.

https://virtueonline.org/first-church-england-blessings-same-sex-couples-use-sunday

Two C of E Bishops went a step further saying Same-Sex Liturgies were 'Illegal'! The two evangelical bishops advised their clergy not to use the Prayers of Love and Faith recently commended by the House of Bishops for blessing same-sex unions. Bishops Paul Williams of Southwell and Nottingham and Rob Munro of Ebbsfleet wrote that they believe the liturgies violate the church's canons, leaving clergy who use them vulnerable to legal challenges. (See The Living Church)

Prominent LGBT activist Jayne Ozanne has claimed that repentance is not central to the gospel. The former member of the Church of England General Synod, who describes herself as a "gay evangelical" Christian, argued that "if repentance is not a salvation matter" then the church doesn't need to uphold biblical sexual ethics.

Writing in an attempt to debunk FIEC National Director John Stevens' Premier Christianity article "Why sex outside marriage is a salvation issue", Ozanne said she wanted to share the "good news" that repentance is not 'central to our salvation'.

In his article, Stevens explained: "It is important to be clear that it is not sexual sin that disqualifies people from the kingdom of God, but the failure to repent and to receive the forgiveness Christ offers.

"To continue to live in sin, proudly refusing to repent, is a sure sign that a person is not in the kingdom. This is true not just for sexual sin, but other sins which are equally contrary to the clearly revealed will of God."

He added: "To allow people to think that they can enjoy forgiveness and the gift of eternal life while continuing in sexual sin is not loving. As Ozanne makes clear, this is not simply about homosexuality but all sex outside marriage."

The war in Israel continues to make headlines and will do so for some time to come. It was voted No.1 story by the Religion Newswriters Association as their international story of the year. The RNA characterized the No.1 domestic story of the year the incidents of hate against Jews and Muslims which skyrocketed after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel and Israel's military assault in Gaza. The conflict prompted numerous protests, and college campuses saw fierce debate about the war and the boundaries of free speech. Many Jewish groups and evangelical Christians staunchly support Israel, while many Muslim and progressive religious groups decry Israel's invasion.

It will come as no surprise that religious leaders are by and large pro-Palestinian. The Anglican Bishop of Jerusalem Hosam Naoum echoes the line of The Episcopal Church in its hatred of Israel, even though he lives with all the benefits Israel provides its people which includes some 2 million Arab Israelis.

Three Christian leaders tried to deliver to President Joe Biden a letter signed by churches in Bethlehem urging a permanent cease fire in Gaza.The letter was signed by representatives from Bethlehem's major Christian communities, listing churches affiliated with Greek Orthodox, Syriac, Armenian, Catholic and Lutheran traditions. (You can read the story here: https://religionnews.com/2023/11/27/bethlehem-christians-push-lawmakers-to-embrace-ceasefire-peace-plan/)

A "comprehensive ceasefire" that leaves even the remnants of Hamas in place is a non-starter for Israel. Sooner rather than later the rockets would start up again and no one, not even the UN will care if local Israeli towns, even Haifa is hit with a rocket. The travelling salesmen for peace, say they want a constant and comprehensive ceasefire. "Enough death. Enough destruction. This is a moral obligation. There must be other ways. This is our call and prayer this Christmas."

But what if a ceasefire allows Hamas to re-arm and continue their genocidal slaughter of Jews. Would the world rise and say; "Hamas, stop what you are doing, cease your rocket attacks and strive for peace." Would a UN resolution by the Israeli representative suggesting the same even get a hearing. I doubt it. They would be reminded of the 57 years of Israeli occupation of Gaza, (a palpable lie). Israel walked out in 2005 to let Gaza be politically self-run. They chose, or allowed Hamas to take over without a single democratic election.

IN OTHER MIDDLE EAST NEWS, the Rt. Rev Bill Atwood, American bishop of the International Diocese for the ACNA announced in a newsletter that a priest he ordained for the Middle East, known only as "Y" will be the first Bishop of a huge million person Muslim Background Believers (MBB) network that is becoming a Diocese. Atwood has been given the oversight of walking with them to develop that network into a Church.

If this comes off it will cause immense heartburn to Archbishop Justin Welby to see a rival diocese in the Middle East, right there in Jerusalem. Welby got a whiff of the rise of orthodoxy in the Anglican communion when The Episcopal/Anglican Province of Alexandria was elevated to the status of province in June 2020. Its territory was formerly the Diocese of Egypt with North Africa and the Horn of Africa. With the formation of yet another diocese, these two orthodox entities will brook no compromise over same-sex relationships, which currently plagues most of Western Anglicanism and has now been ratified by the Church of England.

Welby's status as leader of the Anglican Communion continues to diminish by the day. He has no credibility with 85% of Anglicans globally, but clearly, he still has the respect of a dying Church of England. When he comes to go sighs of relief will go up across the world.

HERESY when it hits the church is mostly hid behind smooth sounding talk. One dare not be confrontational. It's not the right thing to do ol' chap. It has hit a kairos moment for Church of England evangelicals.

There was a time in history when heretics and their followers were vigorously denounced from pulpit and throne. Many were caught, beheaded, and burnt at the stake. That was the fate of heretics.

Leaders of great heresies like Arianism, Pelagianism and Docetism, were brought before counsels forced to confess, and if they didn't they were cast into outer darkness to await the judgement of God. The church survived them all.

When leaders fought FOR the faith like St. Paul, Luther, Calvin and Cranmer, to name but a few; they were hunted down, chased out of cities, and, when caught, suffered similar fates of death, dismemberment and burning at stakes.

Today that is no longer the case. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/smooth-sounding-heretics-church-england

MOZAMBIQUE. This week the Anglican Church moved to expel its Archbishop Dom Carlos Matsinhe over allegations of a rigged election. But VOL was told that the push to rid the province of the primate is not really what it's all about.

As a result, Matsinhe's subordinates in the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola have written a letter demanding his resignation, saying his endorsement of the disputed polls was a betrayal of the people of Mozambique, thereby making him unfit to remain head of the church.

A letter signed by 10 of the province's 12 bishops, demanded Matsinhe's resignation as archbishop of the Anglican church for failing to perform his civic duties as the president of the National Elections Commission.

That's the official line. However, multiple sources told Virtueonline that this is not what the real story is about.

One source in South Africa said, "this has been brewing for a while. While Mozambique's dioceses are no longer in the Anglican Church in South Africa (ACSA,) the Archbishop of Cape Town is a supporter of Matsinhe and the bishop of Nampula, Manuel Ernesto - because they are in the Archbishop of Canterbury's camp. All other 10 bishops of the Anglican Church of Mozambique and Angola are firmly in the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) camp.

An orthodox Anglican Archbishop told VOL that The Anglican Communion Office and Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury have been bullying these bishops because it is a new province and they are conservative. What a surprise.

The Rt. Rev. Bill Atwood, International Diocese in the Anglican Church in North America, said, "I was privileged to meet with the bishops from Angola and Mozambique while we were at GAFCON IV. They are not only biblically faithful; they are amazingly fruitful. They remind me very much of their common language brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church in Brazil, who also speak Portuguese. It is fun watching synergy develop between them!" You can read the full story here: https://virtueonline.org/mozambique-anglican-church-moves-expel-archbishop-over-fixed-election

The biggest orthodox fly in the Anglican Communion, and the bane of Archbishop Justin Welby is Nigerian Primate Henry Ndukuba. This week he struck again. In a press release from the evangelical province's primate wrote a response to the Church of England's decision to approve same-sex blessings.

He called prayers for same-sex couples a "fundamental error to the Scripture. It profoundly expressed concerns, adjudging the decision as a withdrawal from Scriptural teachings that define marriage which is solely between a man and a woman."

Ndukuba emphasized the historical tenets of Anglicanism, stating that the duty of bishops is to defend the Church against error. He lamented the decision of the Church of England, asserting that it silenced voices committed to the traditional understanding of marriage.

"The Church of Nigeria expressed solidarity with those opposing the change in the Church of England's stance. The statement criticized the perceived inconsistency of endorsing same-sex blessings while claiming that there is no change in doctrine." You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/church-nigeria-response-church-englands-decision-approve-same-sex-blessings

Increasingly our Global South leaders are speaking out about injustice and issues affecting the lives of their people. It is not solely about gospel presentation though that is foremost in their minds and hearts. Jesus first, justice second.

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit says the problems faced by Kenyans is a result of corruption, poor planning, tribalism, and political bickering.

According to the Standard newspaper, he said these vices have resulted in low agricultural production, food insecurity, and a sluggish pace of development.

Speaking in Voi town on Sunday during a celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the Taita-Taveta ACK Diocese, Sapit criticized elected leaders for their failure to provide leadership and mobilize Kenyans to enhance food production.

"Poor planning has led to flooding, food insecurity, and low agricultural production. We are unlucky because county and national governments do not plan things well, and that is why Kenyans are facing perennial hunger and floods," he said. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/kenya-anglican-archbishop-decries-corruption-and-tribalism-country

Civil war has decimated the Sudan. As a result Africa's primates sent a statement of solidarity to the primate of Sudan saying; 'We are standing with you'.

The statement was signed by the Most Rev. Albert Chama, chairman of the Council of Anglican Provinces of Africa (CAPA), primate of the Church of the Province of Central Africa and bishop of the Diocese of Lusaka, on behalf of the primates.

Eight months on from the start of the civil war in Sudan, the statement summarizes the devastating impact it is having on the lives of thousands. It states, "The conflict has taken a severe toll resulting in the loss of thousands of lives, widespread property destruction, and the displacement of nearly a million people from their homes." [ACNS] You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/africas-primates-send-statement-solidarity-primate-sudan-we-are-standing-you

Revisionist theology roils around the western branch of the Anglican Communion.

The Archbishop of Perth, Kay Goldsworthy, is set to proceed with an ordination later this week that, according to sources in the diocese, is set to "split the diocese".

Goldsworthy, will proceed with the ordination to the priesthood of a man who is openly living in a relationship with another man despite a large growing protest in the Diocese.

I understand that more than 700 signatories have been received on a letter of protest. These 700 signatories represent close to 15% of regular church attendance in the Diocese and do not include members from one large church, St Matthew's Shenton Park, which is organising it's own response and will effectively double the number protesting. This leaves easily one quarter of regular church goers in the Diocese now protesting against an ordination. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/archbishop-perth-set-proceed-ordination-will-split-diocese-0

As you know by now the Episcopal Church worships all things queer, and there is no let-up in sight.

It was announced by the Washington National Cathedral staff that they would once again celebrate the birthday of Matthew Shepard on (Dec. 1), with his parents gathering with the Cathedral community to celebrate his life and legacy as a gay man who was murdered in 1998 at the tender age of 21, from what was reported as a vicious anti-gay hate crime. It shocked the conscience of a nation and electrified the movement for the LGBTQ rights. Through his parents Dennis and Judy Shepard they helped pass the country's first federal hate crimes legislation, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, in 2009.

But is it true?

In 2004, when I first wrote this story, it was revealed by Bill Fancher of Agape Press, that Shepard's death was no hate crime at all. The beating death of Matthew Shepard was thought to be -- and was portrayed in the media as -- simply the result of the fact that he was homosexual. However, it was later revealed that Shepard was killed for refusing to pay drug dealers for his drugs.

According to a new ABC "20/20" investigation, which confirms a previously published MassNews exclusive, Shepard's murder was, in fact, a bungled burglary, motivated not by hate or homophobic rage, but by money and drugs. Shepard's killers, Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson, detailed their actions and motives to "20/20's" Elizabeth Vargas. Their disclosures sparked new controversy over the activist outcry and mainstream media coverage that many feel contributed to Shepard's murder being characterized as a hate crime.

IN OTHER CATHEDRAL NEWS, Jeff Walton of Juicy Ecumenism recounts the recent uproar regarding paid passes for several Washington National Cathedral services of Holy Eucharist (since made optional) may have overshadowed another, unticketed service at the Episcopal Church's most prominent place of worship.

Reverend Mother Felix Culpa, "Abbess" of House of Magnificent Intentions, participated in the November 30 evening service as a reader attired in oversized headgear and heavy makeup. Culpa is part of the satirical drag group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence controversially invited earlier this year as honorees at the Los Angeles' Dodgers Pride Night, a decision that made national news for the Major League Baseball team. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/drag-sister-indulges-episcopal-washington-national-cathedral

