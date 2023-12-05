Africa's primates send statement of solidarity to primate of Sudan: 'We are standing with you'

It continued, "We, the Africa Anglican primates, meeting for fellowship and consultation, extend this message of solidarity to our brother, the Most Rev. Ezekiel Kondo, primate of the Episcopal Church of Sudan, all the members of the Episcopal Church and the entire Sudanese community, both at home and abroad. We want to assure you of our ongoing prayers and steadfast support during these challenging times.... As the Council of Africa Anglican Primates, we strongly condemn these actions and stand united against such acts of violence and destruction."

The primates expressed their "unwavering support of the church in Sudan and urgently call on General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces and General Mohamed Hamdan Daaglo of the Rapid Support Forces to reconsider their motivations for resorting to armed conflict and instead engage in peaceful negotiations."

The archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, said in a statement on social media, "I stand in solidarity with my brother the Most Rev. Ezekiel Kondo and the people of Sudan, as the nation continues to suffer devastating violence and loss. The civil war is bringing unimaginable agony to far too many. Thousands have died, many more have been displaced and there are reports of destruction and looting of church properties and healthcare facilities. I urgently appeal for a just peace and an end to the killing. Human life is sacred and must be protected and preserved at all costs."

The African primates' statement concluded in reminding the members of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and the entire Sudanese community that the Lord is with them and that "it is He who brings wars to an end and renders weapons powerless (Psalm 46:9)."

The Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion, said, "I fully endorse the statement made by CAPA. I was encouraged to read the statement and extend my solidarity to the church and people of Sudan. Let us continue to pray for a peaceful end to this conflict.

You can read the full statement here: "https://www.anglicancommunion.org/media/508321/231201_CAPA_Solidarity-Message-to-Sudan.pdf