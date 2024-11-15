Archbishop of Canterbury appointment process

A Bishop - to be elected by the House of Bishops

The Archbishop of York or, if they choose not to be a member of the CNC, a further Bishop to be elected by the House of Bishops

Three representatives elected from the Diocese of Canterbury by their Vacancy in See Committee

The six representatives (three clergy and three lay) elected by General Synod to serve as members of the Commission for a five year period

Five representatives from other churches in the Anglican Communion - one each from Africa; the Americas; Middle East and Asia; Oceania and Europe.

The Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, the Prime Minister's Appointments Secretary and the Archbishops' Secretary for Appointments are non-voting members of the Commission.

Before the Commission meets the Church of England will lead a consultation process to determine the needs of the diocese, the Church of England and the Anglican Communion.

The Commission will then meet to agree its processes and review candidates.

Since 2007, the Prime Minister has accepted the CNC's recommended candidate and tendered their name to the Monarch.

The CNC may also submit the name of a second appointable candidate, should it not be possible to appoint the first candidate.

Once The King approves the chosen candidate, the Prime Minister's Office will announce the name of the Archbishop-designate.

Further details on timescales will be announced in due course.