DEAF AND ARROGANT

DEAF & ARROGANT

A response to the Church of England House of Bishops' commendation of Prayers of Love and Faith

PRESS RELEASE

13th December 2023

It is hugely disappointing, but unsurprising, that the Church of England House of Bishops has ignored the pleas of the majority of the Anglican Communion, nearly half of the clergy and laity in General Synod and nearly a third of their own members to push ahead along a highly divisive path which arrogantly rejects the authority of scripture and cravenly follows the latest trends in Western secular culture.