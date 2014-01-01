END OF THE YEAR APPEAL

We are expanding our internal and external capacity by bringing in new staff to expand our current work and the future.

We are rebuilding our website and Viewpoints platforms to share our Anglican understanding of the gospel in a rapidly changing world.

We are expanding our international footprint and offering our global readers news they will not get anywhere else and that will not compromise the gospel.

We will to continue to oppose revisionist understandings of the faith over human sexuality. Unlike most other journalists, we have not, and will not compromise our stand for biblical truth, however unpopular it might be. We are not in the popularity or the culture of celebrity business.

So, as you contemplate your end-of-year giving, please consider VIRTUEONLINE'S vital global ministry. No one does what we do. We are out there. We take the risks. We call a spade a spade. We keep the primates and bishops' feet to the fire. We are relentless in our pursuit of truth even when we occasionally tread on conservative toes.

For nearly 40 years we have reported on the Anglican Communion: its highs and too many of its lows. But we haven't pulled a punch to solicit the approval of Canterbury, York or 815 2nd Avenue NYC. The Global South has arisen and we have told of their faithfulness, not getting bullied by whoever occupies Lambeth Palace nor bribed by whatever dollars the American Episcopal Church can throw their way to the poor benighted natives of the African continent.

They won't be. Not now, and hopefully not ever. While homosexual marriage is not on any orthodox agenda, the issue of women's ordination remains a thorny one. We will report on the changes we see happening throughout the communion.

You can send a tax-deductible donation through PAYPAL online here:

http://www.virtueonline.org/support.html

If you prefer to send a check you can send it here:

VIRTUEONLINE

P.O. Box 111

Shohola, PA 18458

Thank you for your support and God bless you as you prepare for the season of Advent.

In Christ,

David