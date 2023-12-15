- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Statement from The Society and Forward in Faith on the Prayers of Love and Faith
Advent 2023
December 15, 2023
You will have seen that the House of Bishops has now commended the 'Prayers of Love and Faith' (PLF) and has issued Pastoral Guidance which provides the framework within which they may be used. We are glad to read in the Pastoral Guidance that:
The Church of England teaches that Holy Matrimony is a lifelong covenant between one man and one woman, blessed by God in creation and pointing to the love between Christ and the church; a way of life which Christ makes holy. It is within marriage that sexual intimacy finds its proper place.
The Bishops of The Society, mindful of their calling to be guardians of the doctrine of Christ as the Church of England has received it, which doctrine is expressed in the common prayer of our liturgy, will not be using the PLF in public prayer. We recognise, however, that the nature of the commendation means that local decisions lie solely with clergy and their PCCs. Society Bishops will be offering further guidance on the PLF to the clergy in their care in due course.
We continue to rejoice that the parishes and worshipping communities in our care are places of welcome for all, where those from diverse backgrounds and households can come together as God's people united around the one altar of sacrifice of the New Covenant.
In Advent we recall the place of Mary in the story of our salvation. Her example is of a life lived wholly for God, utterly transparent to His loving purposes. May her prayers support us as we seek, by God's grace, to grow in holiness and do His will.
+ JONATHAN FULHAM
The Rt Revd Jonathan Baker, Bishop of Fulham,
Chairman of The Society's Council of Bishops
+ PAUL OSWESTRIENSIS
The Rt Revd Paul Thomas, Bishop of Oswestry,
Chairman of Forward in Faith