House of Bishops' commends Prayers of Love and Faith. CEEC responds...
Dec 13, 2023
On Tuesday 12 December, the House of Bishops commended a suite of 'readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God's blessing for same-sex couples' for use from Sunday 17 December.
Revd Canon John Dunnett, National Director, CEEC, said: "CEEC deeply regrets the announcement from the House of Bishops which indicates that a selection of readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God's blessing for same sex couples can be used in Church of England services from Sunday 17 December. As reported in our statement on 17 November, this confirms our belief that a line has been crossed, which we hoped and prayed would not happen.
"In view of this announcement, CEEC remains convinced of the urgent need for structural provision to secure orthodox life and witness in the Church of England for the future. CEEC will continue to advocate and press for this.
"In the meantime, CEEC has put in place two temporary provisions -- informal alternative spiritual oversight and the Ephesian Fund -- to enable orthodox evangelicals to remain in the Church of England while permanent structural provisions are sought. Details of these provisions can be found on the CEEC website." https://ceec.info/
For more background click here: https://ceec.info/ceec-announces-discernment-panel-for-informal-overseers-as-part-of-its-new-provisions-for-orthodox-evangelicals/