House of Bishops' commends Prayers of Love and Faith. CEEC responds...

Dec 13, 2023

On Tuesday 12 December, the House of Bishops commended a suite of 'readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God's blessing for same-sex couples' for use from Sunday 17 December.

Revd Canon John Dunnett, National Director, CEEC, said: "CEEC deeply regrets the announcement from the House of Bishops which indicates that a selection of readings and prayers of thanksgiving, dedication and asking for God's blessing for same sex couples can be used in Church of England services from Sunday 17 December. As reported in our statement on 17 November, this confirms our belief that a line has been crossed, which we hoped and prayed would not happen.