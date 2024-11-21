Corruption in the Church of Canada: An Anglican, "Dear Acting Primate"

My friend is afraid to raise this failure to safeguard because of the fear of professional retribution from my friend's bishop. The Anglican Journal was prepared to write a story about my friend's situation but because they insisted on naming the diocese involved, my friend did not feel safe or secure allowing the story to go forward.

I am also aware of a different situation with a bishop in Canada who, it is well known, had inappropriate relationships with parishioners when the bishop was in parish ministry. It is alleged that the Chancellor of that diocese knows of this inappropriate behaviour and is protecting the bishop from investigation and accountability. It is also alleged that the diocese's former chancellor, who continues to be in a position of leadership in the Anglican Church of Canada, was also aware of the bishop's sexual misconduct. Like my friend, people who know this information are afraid to speak up for fear of retribution.

How do you advise my friend and others to act given these events and this knowledge.

Sincerely,

An Anglican