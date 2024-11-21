- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
Corruption in the Church of Canada: An Anglican, "Dear Acting Primate"
Anglican Watch
November 21, 2024
Dear Acting Primate,
I have read your statement following the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, and your statement that the Anglican Church of Canada is committed to continuing the work needed to make it a safe place for all.
I have a friend and colleague who is in ordained ministry in a diocese in Canada. My colleague was the subject of sexual abuse by another priest. My colleague eventually decided to make a formal complaint to the bishop of the diocese where the abuse occurred. By that time the priest who abused her had moved to another diocese in Canada. It became clear to my colleague, through conversation with others, that this priest's behaviour was well-known and was part of a pattern involving multiple victims. My friend's bishop knew the situation and allowed the priest to be redeployed in another diocese. My friend's bishop also received complaints from others but, it would seem, did not act on them.
My friend is afraid to raise this failure to safeguard because of the fear of professional retribution from my friend's bishop. The Anglican Journal was prepared to write a story about my friend's situation but because they insisted on naming the diocese involved, my friend did not feel safe or secure allowing the story to go forward.
I am also aware of a different situation with a bishop in Canada who, it is well known, had inappropriate relationships with parishioners when the bishop was in parish ministry. It is alleged that the Chancellor of that diocese knows of this inappropriate behaviour and is protecting the bishop from investigation and accountability. It is also alleged that the diocese's former chancellor, who continues to be in a position of leadership in the Anglican Church of Canada, was also aware of the bishop's sexual misconduct. Like my friend, people who know this information are afraid to speak up for fear of retribution.
How do you advise my friend and others to act given these events and this knowledge.
Sincerely,
An Anglican