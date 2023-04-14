There is much talk of "Global Anglican Re-alignment," the challenge for the English Anglicans going to the Global Anglican Futures Conference is to have hearts realigned to be the servants of all and master of none. -- Anglican Futures

The threat level of schism is high. In February 2023, the Anglican community ruptured when the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) rejected the Archbishop of Canterbury as leader of the worldwide Anglican communion. It was a reaction to the decision of the Church of England earlier that same month to begin blessing same-sex couples. -- Clemens Cavallin in European Conservative

In the face of Gen Z's mental health crisis, it is the Gospel and not gloom that should motivate and inform us. This mental health crisis is a spiritual crisis. --- John Stonestreet & Shane Morris

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

April 14, 2023

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby says he suffers from depression and is taking antidepressants which makes him feel like Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh -- rather than feeling much worse.

The archbishop has previously described how his faith acted as a "safety net" at times in his life when he struggled with depression.

Now his psychiatrist tells him the aim is not to make him so laid back that he's horizontal, it is designed to settle things enough so that he can "react like an average sort of human being."

Welby opened up about his depression and praised how the drugs help him in a series of lectures at Canterbury Cathedral to mark Holy Week. This is the same cathedral that now has a partnered homosexual dean, causing the Global South bishops to erupt in anger and disappointment.

"I'm sad when things are sad and happy when they're happy, and so on and so forth," said Welby.

Of course, there might be another reason, or set of reasons that make him depressed and it is these:

He has alienated the entire body of Global South (GAFCON) bishops as well as at least 12 archbishops associated with the GSFA over his bishops' and his support of same sex blessings. Welby's own church is deeply divided and wracked with dissent over the issue with many evangelical mega churches withholding funding to their local dioceses. On the other side of the ledger the pansexualists feel betrayed because he didn't go far enough in allowing homosexual marriages to be performed in the Church of England, and the government is breathing down his neck because some of its politicians say Welby should follow the state and simply allow full on homosexual marriage.

Now if that doesn't make you depressed, I don't know what will!

Next week 1250 Anglican orthodox archbishops, bishops, clergy and laity will descend on Rwanda under the banner of GAFCON and issue a statement, much like the Jerusalem Declaration, further isolating the global Anglican leader; perhaps going as far as declaring themselves fully out of communion with Canterbury and the Instruments of Communion; thereafter simply ignoring him altogether, while they continue to ordain bishops, clergy and plant new churches on his front door step -- the ultimate humiliation.

There is a modest parallel with what is happening in the Ukraine; with the Ukraine Orthodox Church declaring itself out of communion with the Russian Orthodox Church and its patriarch in Moscow over the war in the Ukraine.

Tens of thousands have lost their lives over this war, mercifully no one has died over the issue in the Anglican communion though several thousand have lost their lives and died in Nigeria at the hands of Islamic militants who blame Christians for promoting and blessing sodomy. You can read the full story here: https://virtueonline.org/archbishop-canterbury-opens-about-depression

Adding to his depression back home is the problem with the upcoming coronation of King Charles III which poses a dilemma for the modernist king and Welby himself. Charles is at odds with Church of England over what role other faiths will play in his 'diverse' Coronation.

Sources say the king's desire for multi-faith ceremony risks clashes with canon law. King Charles has been at loggerheads with Church leaders over the role other faiths should play in his Coronation, The Mail on Sunday reports.

Church sources say the monarch has been told that his desire for a 'diverse' ceremony, including participation by non-Christians, risks clashing with centuries- old canon law, which bars Muslim, Hindu, Jewish and other faith leaders from reading out prayers during the service.

The wrangle has delayed the release of the Coronation's Order of Service with barely four weeks to go until the ceremony. Recently, identically worded statements were issued by Lambeth Palace, on behalf of the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Buckingham Palace, saying: 'Details about the Coronation service will be released in due course.'

Welby might up the number of anti-depressants he is taking to cope with all this. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/dilemma-modernist-king-charles-odds-church-england-over-what-role-other-faiths-will-play-his-diverse

A renowned UK church historian and theologian-pastor has summarized the religion of 'Perennialism' which King Charles embraces: I think of Perennialism as ultimately a particular type of esoteric interfaith Gnosticism. The Gnosis is the "enlightened" belief that all (mainstream) religions have the same essential core, which apparently most religious believers don't realize unless Perennialism illuminates them! Ultimately Perennialism is dishonest in relation to the actual truth claims of specific religions. It has to reinterpret them in the "light" of its own Gnosis. The theologian added that with regard to Charles as King: This is the first time an ideologically non-Christian has held the position. "The forthcoming coronation is a matter for deep shame and mourning, not for celebration."

The 'jolly good show ol' chap' and 'more tea everybody' is not going to work. The Anglican communion is falling apart, and many are now asking just how relevant is the British monarchy in the 21st century, in a world more enamored with Tik Tok than an aging king who is about as relevant as vanishing gaiters on some washed up Dean.

Worship in English churches that was 60% a few years ago is now down to 46% and declining. Demographically the Church of England will disappear in the next 22 years, according to Dr. Gavin Ashenden, a former Anglican bishop now a Roman Catholic. That should be enough to depress any archbishop.

***

In the category of 'be sure your sins will find you out,' an explosive tweet rocketed out of the CofE HOB this week revealing that the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) report could divide the whole church.

The tweet was inadvertently sent (and quickly deleted) by 'Bishop' Jo Wells who serves at the Anglican Communion Office in London as "Bishop for Episcopal Ministry".

Here are some of the quotes by unnamed bishops which reveal a deep divide over the LLF report that is rocking the Church of England and the Anglican Communion causing archbishops and bishops to no longer be in communion with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of England.

Here are some of the topics that can be deciphered that were the subject of discussion.

• Schism and confusion.

• Not just the fracture of the CofE but its complete disintegration.

• Strained and broken relationships in families, churches, dioceses and the global Church.

• Is Sheffield splitting the diocese.

• Division within (if we proceed), ridicule without (if we step back).

• Unintended consequences of decisions.

• That 'cancel culture' will prove more dominant than grace-filled love and acceptance. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/explosive-tweet-church-england-bishops-reveal-llf-report-could-divide-church

More depressing news.

***

Increasing the pain on Welby, the chairman of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, obliterated the Anglican leader in a blistering Holy week attack on Welby and the Church of England, saying the GSFA will no longer recognize the present incumbent as "the 'first among equals' leader of the global communion."

The GSFA chairman tore the progressive mask from the face of the Archbishop of Canterbury, and declared that Welby's blessing of same sex unions "is a clear departure from the biblical and historically-handed down faith entrusted to the Church."

In a blistering attack on Justin Welby and the Church of England, Archbishop Badi, said the "'Mother Church' of the Communion has brought untold pain and suffering to orthodox parts of the global Communion like the GSFA & others."

"Neither should we overlook the deep sorrow and lament of the faithful within the Church of England itself, many of whom now feel "compelled to resist" the Synod decision that the Archbishop of Canterbury and the majority in the House of Bishops led their General Synod to adopt."

Archbishop Badi said the recent decision by the General Synod of the Church of England to incorporate into the Church's liturgy the blessing of same sex unions has triggered a Communion-wide crisis. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/gsfa-chairman-obliterates-welby-leader-anglican-communion

***

Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba in his Easter message attacked corruption, sexual immorality and gender-based violence. "Homosexuality is currently a challenge because it is being forced on us by outside, foreign actors against our will, against our culture, and against our religious beliefs. They disguise themselves as 'human rights activists,' but are corrupting real human rights by adding LGBTQI+ to their agenda." The Primate called for the transformation of minds. Too many of us are stuck in the mindset of poverty, he says. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/uganda-archbishop-stephen-kaziimbas-2023-easter-message

***

Some modestly good news. Visitor numbers at England's cathedrals are showing a strong return towards pre-pandemic days with many recording more than a 100 per cent increase on 2021 figures.

Figures collected by the Association of English Cathedrals (AEC) from 24 Church of England cathedrals and Westminster Abbey paint a picture of cautious optimism with an increase in visitor numbers across cathedrals rising from 2.9M in 2021 to 5.7M in 2022 -- a growth of 197%. Westminster Abbey alone welcomed 3M total visitors in 2021 and 6.8m visitors in 2022.

"We celebrate the significant increase in visitor numbers to our English Cathedrals and these statistics confirm what our cathedrals' staff and volunteers have been observing on a daily basis over the last year," commented the Very Rev. Jo Kelly-Moore, Dean of St Albans and chair of the AEC.

***

A prominent progressive seminary has cut ties to a liberal Episcopal Church institution, leaving the latter formless and devoid of campus, faculty, and accreditation.

In a Friday afternoon news dump, New York City's Union Theological Seminary announced discontinuation of its formal affiliation with Episcopal Divinity School (EDS). The latter was an independent seminary training students for ministry within the Episcopal Church until financial shortfalls forced the sale of its Massachusetts campus, faculty layoffs, and a functional affiliation with Union in 2017 that lasted a total of five years. You can read Jeff Walton's take here: https://virtueonline.org/liberal-union-seminary-cuts-loose-episcopal-divinity-school

***

The homosexual Episcopal Bishop of Missouri, Deon K. Johnson banned the practice of Passover seders in his diocese, saying the practice was "deeply problematic" and warned "it contributes to the objectification of our Jewish neighbors". But a number of Hebrew Christian groups pushed back and said banning Passover Seders was absolutely wrong, and that celebrating the Passover is part of our Judeo-Christian heritage and understanding the Hebraic roots of our faith.

"For Christ our Passover is sacrificed for us; therefore let us keep the feast." (1 Cor. 5:7-8) You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/gay-episcopal-bishop-missouri-bans-christian-passover-seders-diocese

The Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee is set to disappear. Transition plans are underway for three dioceses to merge including Fond du Lac and Eau Claire. The Diocese of Milwaukee has announced a leadership transition plan as Wisconsin reunion talks advance. The coming months will be pivotal ones, reports ENS.

Between now and July 31, Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee will continue to be the bishop provisional, visiting congregations, working with staff to prepare for the transition, and participating in the Trialogue process. The Episcopal Church's Office of Pastoral Development, the Standing Committee has asked the Rt. Rev. Matt Gunter, Bishop of the Diocese of Fond du Lac and Bishop Provisional of the Diocese of Eau Claire to serve as the interim assisting bishop beginning August 1, 2023.

If the diocesan conventions vote to reunify, they will become the Diocese of Wisconsin early in 2024. If reunion does not proceed, the Standing Committee will work with the Presiding Bishop's Office of Pastoral Development to begin the search for the next bishop of Milwaukee.

***

The former executive secretary, chief operations officer and accountant of the Episcopal Diocese of Haiti, used their church offices as a front for a criminal gang that smuggled arms into the Caribbean nation, a report released by the Haitian National Police (PNH) claims. The Haitian National Police (PNH) provided evidence to claim that the Episcopal Church of Haiti has been trafficking guns for years.

The statement accuses the Rev. Frantz Cole, Shikumbuzo Vundla, and Jean Gilles Jean Mary of leading a smuggling ring that armed many of the country's criminal street gangs that control the slums of Port-au-Prince.

Customs inspectors examined a container destined for the diocese. Instead of the "relief supplies" listed on the manifest, inspectors found weapons, ammunition, and counterfeit currency. An investigation by the PNH found church leaders were using the diocese's name and corporate identity to smuggle weapons.

The Haitian Parliament paid church's priest Frantz Cole $1,900 monthly.

Weapons, ammunition and counterfeit money was found in a container belonging to an Episcopal church in Haiti, reported the Haitian Times. Gangs have been using the Episcopal Church of Haiti to traffic guns for years, hiding the weapons in schools to boot, according to a police report.

There was a time when the most corrupt Episcopal province was Mexico where an archbishop and bishop made off with over a $1.5 million dollars of money supplied by the DFMS. Now it is Haiti. THE most corrupt Anglican province in the Anglican Communion is the Church of South India where one of its archbishop's has gone to jail and multiple bishops are involved in the sale of buildings and pocketed the money. Multiple cases are before the courts. Bishops of the Church in North India have also been involved in financial corruption. None of this bodes well as Indian President Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, is increasingly turning a blind eye to Christian and Muslim persecution by fellow nationalist extremists which is corroding India's democracy.

***

Fighting broke among two Anglican churches in Uganda. This came after complaints that Christians belonging to the Church of Uganda in Kumi Diocese and those affiliated to the Bishops of the Reformed Anglican Church of Upper Nile Diocese have continued to attack each other in the past months. The dispute emerged after the Anglican House of Bishops refused to consecrate the Rev. Charles Okunya as Bishop for Kumi Diocese after he was elected in 2019.

The Uganda Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi had to intervene in the fight between two Anglican Church groups in eastern Uganda. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/anglican-church-uganda-warned-against-fighting-one-another

***

The first three months of 2023 saw a dramatic increase in the number of attacks on churches nationwide compared to the same timeframe last year, according to a new report that found such attacks took place in nearly 30 states.

The report by the Family Research Council found 69 acts of hostility against churches between January and March -- approximately three times the number that was recorded during the first three months of 2022. Such acts of hostility include vandalism, arson, bomb threats and gun-related violence. Among the 69 attacks on churches: the mass shooting at The Covenant School, which is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville (PCA).

The report noted that if the rate continues, 2023 "will have the highest number of incidents of the six years FRC has tracked." A total of 29 states experienced attacks on churches.

There have been at least 146 mass shootings across the US so far this year. Figures from the Gun Violence Archive - a non-profit research database - show that the number of mass shootings has gone up significantly in recent years. In each of the last three years, there have been more than 600 mass shootings, almost two a day on average.

***

As I head to Rwanda Sunday here is a timely and important reminder from Dean Chuck Collins that OUR FUTURE IS GAFCON, NOT THE ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY. He writes; In his actions especially the last few months, the Archbishop of Canterbury has rendered himself as an unnecessary appendage to the worldwide "Anglican Communion." Our honorary head is unwilling to lead the Anglican Communion well, either refusing to face head-on the thorny theological issues that threaten the Communion with any biblical conviction or outright calling evil good and good evil.

In recent years it has become popular among some Anglicans and Episcopalians to define themselves in terms of their relationship to the Archbishop of Canterbury. To be "in communion with Canterbury," for some, is more important than maintaining continuity with historic Anglicanism and the teaching of Holy Scripture.

In recent years Anglicans have seen the authority of the Archbishop of Canterbury balloon in stature from being the first among equals (among Anglican primates and bishops) to almost pope-like status. This constitutes a stunning shift in understanding from a theological to an institutional identity of what it means to be "Anglican." You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/our-future-gafcon-not-archbishop-canterbury

***

***

