How the CofE forced Bernard Randall out of ministry

CHRISTIAN CONCERNS
23 August 2024

Wrongfully blacklisted and barred from all ministry for preaching the Church's own doctrine about marriage in a CofE school chapel service, Rev. Dr Bernard Randall shares about being 'in limbo' for nearly five years now.

You can see his video story here:

https://christianconcern.com/resource/how-the-cofe-forced-bernard-out-of-ministry-watch/

