Episcopal Numbers in Context

That said, these numbers should be considered in the context of the past decade. Here are numbers from the denomination's Table of Statistics:

Baptisms (Children)

2013: 28,509

2022: 15,272

2023: 16,924 (+1,652 or 10.8% since 2022, -11,585 or -41% since 2013)

Baptisms (Adult)

2013: 4,484

2022: 2,147

2023: 3,323 (+1,176 or 55% since 2022, -1,161 or -26% since 2013)

Receptions

2013: 6,970

2022: 4,106

2023: 7,567 (+3,461 or 84% since 2022, +597 or +8.7% since 2013)

Marriages

2013: 10,394

2022: 5,562

2023: 4,886 (-676 or 12% since 2022, -5,508 or -53% since 2013)

Burials:

2013: 29,605

2022: 25,905

2023: 24,878 (-1,027 or 4% since 2022, -4,727 or -16% since 2013)

Open Parishes & Missions

2013: 7,115

2022: 6,789

2023: 6,754 (-35 or half a percent since 2022, -361 or -5.1% since 2013)

The two items I'll highlight are marriages and receptions: the former shows no rebound at all post-COVID (unlike baptisms, which are at least up from the prior year) and the latter is the only tracked metric showing growth across the past decade (unless we fail to adjust plate-and-pledge numbers for the rate of inflation). There does appear to be a modest but sustained pipeline of people being received into the Episcopal Church. Additionally, note that the number of people buried in Episcopal Church funerals has consistently declined. There is not a great "die-off" accompanying the membership slide, people are walking out the door alive.

(Readers may access the 2013 Table of Statistics here. 2022 is viewable here and the latest 2023 statistics are viewable here.)

Membership loss from 2022-2023 has widely varied: a handful of dioceses (mostly overseas jurisdictions like Haiti, Cuba, Taiwan, and the Dominican Republic) reported a gain in the number of members, while most in the United States continued to decline.

Among the worst are Eastern Michigan (-11.6% in 2023, or -46.1% since 2014) merged this year with Western Michigan (-1.9% in 2023, or -33.4% since 2014) into the new Diocese of the Great Lakes.

The Diocese of Eau Claire (-5.4% in 2023, or -50.4% since 2014) merged this year with Fond du Lac (-3.2% in 2023, or -37.7% since 2014) and Milwaukee (-2.7% in 2023, or -32.2% since 2014) into the new Diocese of Wisconsin.

Midwestern dioceses in general seemed to struggle more than most others, with neighboring Iowa posting a 10.9% decline in 2023 and down 43.6% since 2014.

The Dioceses of Vermont (-10.9% in 2023, or -38.2% since 2014), Maine (-1.6% in 2023, or -29.4% since 2014), and New Hampshire (-11.9% in 2023, or -29.5% since 2014) have begun collaborating with one another to share resources and hold joint conferences, a move that may lead to a future merger. Vermont, especially, is down to 4,045 members and has struggled with finances and a contentious episcopacy in recent years.

Jeff Walton writes about Anglican Issues for Juicy Ecumenism