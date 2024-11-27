I am a woman; Vicky Gene is not!

Caitlyn Jenner is not a woman ... "she" is an Olympic gold medal winner.

Rachel Lavine is not a woman ... "she" is an admiral, a medical doctor and the current US Assistant Secretary for Health.

Lia Thomas is not a woman ... "she" is an athlete who specializes in swimming.

Dylan Mulvaney is not a woman ... "she" is an Internet influencer who tanked Bud Lite beer.

Gwen Fry is not a woman ... "she" is a male Episcopal priest in Maine.

But, the retired IX Bishop of New Hampshire is at it again. This time he's taken to the National Cathedral's ornately carved bully pulpit to rail against Congress's desire to protect women's restroom facilities.

This came up because Delaware's newly-elected Democratic Congressman Sarah McBride as a transgendered woman (biological male -- Tim McBride) is expecting to use women's restroom facilities in the Capitol.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-1) stood up and basically said: Not so fast. Women's spaces need to be protected from male intrusion.

She took to X and posted: "Biological men do not belong in private women's spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story."

She then offered a House Resolution calling for prohibiting members, officers, and employees of the House of Representatives from using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex.

This means that boys, men, and transgendered women use the men's bathroom, dressing rooms, changing rooms and private spaces; while girls, women and transgendered men use the women-only facilities.

Rep. Macy's rationale is that by allowing biological males in the single-sex female facilities jeopardizes the well-being, safety, modesty and dignity of biological women.

Bishop Robinson wholeheartedly disagrees.

First, Bishop Robinson does not even understand God and His primary concern for humanity.

"There is one indisputable and unassailable truth about God told in both the Old and New Testament," Bishop Robinson preached.

"What is God's primary concern as communicated through Scripture?" he asks.

According to Bishop Robinson: "God's primary concern for you and for me is how we treat the most vulnerable in our midst."

He goes on to list the poor, the sick, the underinsured, the elderly, the lonely, the persecuted, and the transgendered -- which brings him around to Representative-elect Sarah McBride.

If I'm not mistaken God's primary concern for us is our salvation as specifically outlined in John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life."

The "whosoever believeth in Him" includes the poor, the sick, the underinsured, the elderly, the lonely, the persecuted, and the transgendered including Representative-elect Sarah McBride.

The incoming Delaware legislator is the only transgendered person to ever join the 435 member House of Representatives. And there have never been any transgendered senators in former, current or the upcoming 100-member Senate.

Although currently Rachel Levine serves in the Biden-Harris Administration as the Assistant Secretary for Health. She will not stay on through the incoming Trump Administration. However, two transgendered individuals previously served in the Obama Administration: Transwoman Amanda Simpson as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Defense for Operational Energy; and transman Dylan Orr as the Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of Labor.

So the transgendered Sarah McBride will singley make up 0.23% of the legislative body. That's zero point two-three percent (0.23%); not twenty-three percent (23%); nor two point three percent (2.3%); but a mere zero point two-three percent (0.23%).

Depending on still-outstanding election results in California 150 congressional women are expected to make up twenty-nine percent (29%) of the House of Representatives and twenty-five percent (25%) of the Senate, or roughly twenty-eight percent (28%) of the total 119th Congress.

Bishop Robinson claims that there has never been a case of a transgendered woman assaulting a biological woman in the bathroom.

"There is no evidence anywhere of men posing as transgender in order to sexually assault women in their bathroom," he preached. "None! This is a solution looking for a problem."

He is parroting Sue Robbins of Equality Utah's Transgender Advisory Council.

"There is no documented evidence of a transgender person in the United States ever causing an issue in the bathroom," she said.

That is simply not true.

Recent headlines read: "Virginia judge finds transgender teen guilty of sexual assault in Loudoun County High School girls bathroom case ...

"Oklahoma trans student charged with assaulting female high school student classmate in bathroom ...

"Transgendered Wyoming woman convicted of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in bathroom ...

"Another transgender student flashed four freshman girls in their locker room after a swim class in Wisconsin ...

"Teenage girls terrified in locker room with naked trans woman ...

"Trans woman sexually assaults 10-year-old girl in Morrison's toilet ...

"Teen girls were terrified as a 50-year-old trans woman shared locker room with them while competing ...

But as a woman myself I can tell you the issue is much deeper than the possibility transgender bathroom or sports violence. It's also a matter of privacy, dignity, integrity, and modesty.

God made women differently than He made men. Men are more earthy than women. They are more easily sexually aroused and are more comfortable with nudity and intimate bodily functions.

Women do not want a man, wearing a skirt, to enter their bathroom, lift their hem and use the sink as a urinal. They find it embarrassing, they find it humiliating, they find it shameful.

The one hundred and fifty congresswomen -- in the House and Senate -- should not have to be subjected to Sarah McBride -- or Rachel Levine for that matter -- coming into their space and relieving themselves.

If as a transwoman Representative-elect McBride and Admiral Levine are uncomfortable in using the men's room, they are biological men after all, there are always unisex facilities available which would give them total privacy.

There is an interesting transgendered male on the Internet who goes by the name Buck Angel. He's a biological female and he readily admits to the fact he is and remains a biological female who is passing as a bearded, flat-chested transman.

He admits that his desire to live out his life as a transman is the result of an unresolved psychiatric disorder.

He's been transgendered for three decades and is very upset at the new in-your-face-transgendered push for bathroom space and placement on women's sports teams.

Buck Angel feels that a transgendered person -- transman or transwoman -- should be able to seamlessly pass without making waves, without calling attention to themselves and their transness. Without making a fuss about their transgendered status.

"Remember," he says, "I'm a female and I come to this with a different energy and from a whole different space."

As a biological female Buck Angel was born and raised as a girl and grew up into womanhood so he naturally thinks as a woman from experience therefore he has greater insight into women's issues then transgender women do who are born and raised as boys and who grew into manhood.

"I'm not picking sides," he continues. "I'm so disgusted with the trans activists who have created the problem. If you look at it it's always about transwomen (biological men)."

Believe it or not, I have respect for Buck Angel, I don't agree with his lifestyle, but I respect his live-and-let-live attitude in an era where transgenderism has become one of several lifestyle norms. His willingness to half-the-loaf, where both sides can walk away with a degree of dignity, is admirable. He's not a radical all-or-nothing type of transgendered person.

He has lived the translife for 30 plus years and is pushing against the current militant in-your-face advocacy of the transgender community.

"I'm not blaming the women. They feel unsafe. If women are not feeling safe we have to hear them. Why are you not listening to the women, Sarah?" he asks. "It's not just about transpeople. There's a bigger picture. Women have been feeling threatened by some very disingenuous transwomen, and they have every right to feel that way."

Many women have personally experienced sexual assault and rape, so being with a man, including transwomen, in intimate private space can be very threatening, very frightening.

National statistics show that one in five women (20%) have been sexually assaulted or raped in their lifetime and they are living with the memories and residual fears. In the incoming 119th Congress that's about 30 women who are sexual assault survivors.

Again, speaking directly to Sarah McBride Buck Angel says: "You should be listening to women Sarah; wanting to be a woman you should listen to women."

In his way Buck Angel makes more sense than Bishop Robinson. The transgendered man is trying to find some sort of common ground and help diffuse the situation where Bishop Robinson is quick to fly the LGBTQ flag and champion the LGBTQ agenda over common sense.

Angel's attitude is there's a simple solution: Sarah McBride should use the unisex bathroom.

"Can we just move on? Make a third toilet and move on. Have some integrity with what you want to do, Sarah," he says. "We shouldn't be spending this much time on toilet issues."

Bishop Robinson's attitude is Sarah McBride should not be barred from women-only private space on the Hill because she identifies as a woman albeit a transwoman. Force Congress to capitulate.

The Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (LA-4) said that the new addition of a transgendered member "is an issue that Congress has never had to address before, and we're going to do that in deliberate fashion with member consensus on it."

So he has decreed that "All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings -- such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms -- are reserved for individuals of that biological sex. Women deserve women's only spaces."

"I'm not here to fight about bathrooms," McBride posted on X. "Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

Bishop Robinson is beating Sarah McBride's drum loudly because he has a close personal relationship with her. He has worked closely with her at the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank in Washington, DC.

He also performed the same-sex marriage ceremony for she and her late spouse Andrew Cray. The groom died four days later from cancer.

Bishop Robinson recalls the wedding to be "heartbreakingly beautiful and sacred." He then conducted Cray's funeral from Washington DC's St. Thomas Episcopal Church at DuPont Circle where he is Bishop-in-Residence.

The transgendered are living a lie and the rest of us should not be forced to buy into that lie. Bishop Robinson has bought into that lie and is pushing it through his preaching and LGBTQ advocacy from the National Cathedral's Canterbury pulpit.

Mary Ann Mueller is a journalist living in Texas. She is a regular contributor to VirtueOnline