The Church must not be 'politely silent' over CofE breakaway, says rector
by Lydia Davies
https://premierchristian.news/
Aug. 18, 2024
The Rev. Lucy Winkett, the rector of St James's Piccadilly, has voiced her opposition to efforts by evangelicals in the Diocese of London who are considering breaking away from the Church of England due to their objections to same-sex relationships.
St Helens Bishopsgate and All Souls Langham Place have already held services to commission men as leaders in a separate church structure, which they claim is necessary because the bishops have abandoned biblical teachings.
Holy Trinity Brompton has also expressed support for the creation of an alternative structure with different bishops.
In a recent sermon, Lucy Winkett declared: "We cannot, we must not remain politely silent in the face of this." She argued that such actions would institutionalize inequality and injustice within church structures, excluding women from leadership and isolating those who love someone of the same gender.
She warned: "If we don't find a way to embed and strengthen the values of inclusive Christianity... we will have been guilty of the most terrible complacency in our generation, where prejudice and division grow and embed, not only in the violence of the streets, but in the character of our church."