The Church must not be 'politely silent' over CofE breakaway, says rector

by Lydia Davies

https://premierchristian.news/

Aug. 18, 2024

The Rev. Lucy Winkett, the rector of St James's Piccadilly, has voiced her opposition to efforts by evangelicals in the Diocese of London who are considering breaking away from the Church of England due to their objections to same-sex relationships.

St Helens Bishopsgate and All Souls Langham Place have already held services to commission men as leaders in a separate church structure, which they claim is necessary because the bishops have abandoned biblical teachings.