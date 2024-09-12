New Barnabas Aid Leaders Move Quickly into Damage Control Mode After Founder Ousted

The 37 complaints were all made within 4-5 days and that suggests they were most likely orchestrated, an insider told VOL. Some members of staff admit to being encouraged to use the 'anonymous' whistleblowing option on the staff website.

Money might have something to do with it compared with other charity organizations.

When he was president, Patrick Sookhdeo kept administration costs to 12%, now they have soared to as much as 40%, VOL has learned. In fact, the UK Charity Commission has a metric on their website that states how many staff at a charity earn more than 60,000 GBP benefits. This could be a reason to want a US entity to take overall control where such disclosures are not required.

For example, Mercy Ships CEO gets £150,000 PA ($196,000) which is very high by UK standards. One former BA president, Hendrik Storm has taken a Mercy Ships' post. It is no accident that the 'new' director of BA, Colin Bloom, has increased many salaries of staff members, the source told VOL. Since he would claim to be doing this in the name of this new entity, there may not be restrictions on remuneration.

It has also been disclosed that since Colin Bloom's letters to supporters a 'meltdown' has occurred in support for Barnabas Fund: a large number have removed their names from the circulation lists, and many have removed their financial support.

Charges and counter charges still resound and the new leaders still seek outside accountability for monies spent. An alleged toxic work environment remains of critical concern and the gates are still locked at national headquarters in Pewsey preventing the Sookhdeos from entering the property they bought for the ministry.

