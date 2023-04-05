GSFA CHAIRMAN OBLITERATES WELBY AS LEADER OF ANGLICAN COMMUNION

Archbishop Badi said the recent decision by the General Synod of the Church of England to incorporate into the Church's liturgy the blessing of same sex unions has triggered a Communion-wide crisis.

"The decision is a clear departure from the biblical and historically-handed down faith entrusted to the Church."

Badi pointed to the GSFA Ash Wednesday Statement endorsed by 12 Primates acting as a collective group of GSFA leaders, which made clear that in making this decision, "the Church of England has chosen to break communion with those provinces who remain faithful to the historic biblical faith expressed in the Anglican formularies."

"The GSFA finds that in its calling to be 'a holy remnant' it cannot be 'in communion' with revisionist provinces who pursue the path of false teaching that compromises the Gospel. Furthermore, the leadership role played by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the revisionist path adopted by the General Synod renders the GSFA unable to recognize the present incumbent as "the 'first among equals' Leader of the global Communion."

Badi said that until the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of England repent of the path embarked on, a path contrary to the plain and canonical teaching of Holy Scripture and therefore unfaithful to the God who has spoken; the Anglican Communion will need a re-setting that involves a new locus ( a spiritual and ecclesiastical center) for the maintenance of its common life and witness.

The seriousness of the matter was underlined at Lambeth 2022 when GSFA & other orthodox bishops abstained from receiving Holy Communion alongside revisionist and practicing gay bishops. The orthodox bishops indicated they cannot have sacramental union with those who preach and practice "a different gospel," said Badi.

"The vital need to return to biblical faithfulness on the matter of marriage and sexual union, and the unacceptability of same sex unions was again sounded in the Communique by Orthodox Bishops at Lambeth 2022 (paras 5.7 and 5.8), that was spearheaded by the GSFA Primates Steering Committee."

Because of this the GSFA will set about pursuing a re-setting of the Communion. The GSFA will work patiently, thoughtfully and lovingly with other orthodox leaders in the Communion, such as those in the GAFCON movement and other Primates and groupings, to forge this re-setting of the Communion on a strong and stable foundation.

The core leadership of both GSFA AND GAFCON has agreed to build a collaborative relationship as we seek God's will for His Church at this time and seek to keep in step with the Holy Spirit, said Badi.

To read Archbishop Badi's address click here: https://americananglican.org/we-go-to-the-resurrection-through-the-way-of-the-cross/

