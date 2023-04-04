- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
EXPLOSIVE TWEET BY CHURCH OF ENGLAND BISHOPS REVEAL LLF REPORT COULD DIVIDE CHURCH
The woman in the story receiving praise via flowers from the bishops is Eeva Jones who is instrumental in leading the CofE into apostasy via the LLF project. She is a former director of Pastoral Studies at Ridley Hall, Cambridge. PHOTO
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
April 4, 2023
A tweet from the Church of England House of Bishops meeting in London about what they are discussing at their meeting today was inadvertently posted and then promptly deleted.
The tweet was sent by 'Bishop' Jo Wells who serves at the Anglican Communion Office in London as "Bishop for Episcopal Ministry". The tweet was promptly removed but not before a quick-witted vicar saw it, screen shot it and sent it to VOL.
Here are some of the quotes by unnamed bishops which reveal a deep divide over the Living in Love and Faith (LLF) report that is rocking the Church of England and the Anglican Communion causing archbishops and bishops to no longer be in communion with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of England.
The bishops are clearly very worried about the consequences of their LLF apostasy.
Here are some of the topics that can be deciphered that were the subject of discussion.
• Schism and confusion.
• Not just the fracture of the CofE but its complete disintegration.
• Strained and broken relationships in families, churches, dioceses and the global Church.
• Is Sheffield splitting the diocese.
• Division within (if we proceed), ridicule without (if we step back).
• Unintended consequences of decisions.
• That 'cancel culture' will prove more dominant than grace-filled love and acceptance.
END