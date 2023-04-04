EXPLOSIVE TWEET BY CHURCH OF ENGLAND BISHOPS REVEAL LLF REPORT COULD DIVIDE CHURCH

The woman in the story receiving praise via flowers from the bishops is Eeva Jones who is instrumental in leading the CofE into apostasy via the LLF project. She is a former director of Pastoral Studies at Ridley Hall, Cambridge. PHOTO

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

April 4, 2023

A tweet from the Church of England House of Bishops meeting in London about what they are discussing at their meeting today was inadvertently posted and then promptly deleted.

The tweet was sent by 'Bishop' Jo Wells who serves at the Anglican Communion Office in London as "Bishop for Episcopal Ministry". The tweet was promptly removed but not before a quick-witted vicar saw it, screen shot it and sent it to VOL.