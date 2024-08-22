What are the Largest Anglican Seminaries?

Largest Anglican (ACNA) Seminaries HC FTE

Trinity School for Ministry 143 90

Nashotah House 112 76

Reformed Episcopal Seminary 12 8

Four evangelical seminaries offer Anglican studies tracks approved by the ACNA: Asbury Theological Seminary, Beeson Divinity School, Regent College, and Gordon-Conwell. United Methodist-affiliated Duke Divinity School has an Anglican Episcopal House of Studies educating students for ministry in both the Episcopal Church and the ACNA.

Several additional evangelical seminaries offer Anglican studies, among them Reformed Theological Seminary. The ACNA evaluates these in order to determine which will be approved as recognized programs.

Largest Seminaries with Recognized Anglican Studies Tracks HC FTE

Asbury Theological Seminary 1,682 907

Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary 1,373 712

Duke Divinity School 624 570

Regent College 342 155

Beeson Divinity School of Samford University 125 108

As noted in my prior coverage, Asbury is -- by far -- the largest of these institutions when ranked by enrollment. Gordon-Conwell is also among the ten largest seminaries in North America. While the Association of Theological Schools doesn't track data about student denominational affiliation, I've written each of the above schools to inquire about participation in an Anglican track, pathway, or house of studies. Beeson reports 12 participants in 2023-2024, Regent College reports four, and Duke Divinity reports 60 (up to 74 in 2024-25). I'll update this article as I hear back from additional institutions.

Largest Episcopal Church Seminaries by Full-Time Enrollment HC FTE

Yale Divinity School* 273 266

Virginia Theological Seminary 177 152

University of the South School of Theology 126 103

Seminary of the Southwest 115 92

Nashotah House 112 76

Bexley Hall Seabury-Western Theological Seminary Federation 83 34

Church Divinity School of the Pacific 54 28

General Theological Seminary 38 22

Berkeley Divinity School* 0 0

*Yale Divinity School is a graduate professional school of Yale University with roots in the Congregational tradition. Since 1971 it has functioned as the degree-granting institution for Berkeley, which reports 45 students pursuing certificates or diplomas in Anglican studies.

A Changing Landscape

Eight seminaries, including Nashotah House, are recognized to prepare seminarians for ministry within the Episcopal Church. This follows a season of contraction in which several institutions merged. Four continue to offer residential programs: Virginia Theological Seminary (the largest of the eight), Seminary of the Southwest, The University of the South School of Theology (commonly known as Sewanee) and Nashotah.

Hybrid programs are offered by Church Divinity School of the Pacific, General Theological Seminary and Bexley Seabury. GTS exists as a separate institution under shared governance with VTS. Berkeley Divinity School is accredited by ATS but does not itself grant degrees and operates as an Anglican studies house within Yale Divinity School. I've listed both Yale and Berkeley above with an asterisk.

A ninth institution, Episcopal Divinity School, effectively functions as a continuing education program. It relied upon a 2017 affiliation with Union Theological Seminary to grant degrees.

The conclusion of that agreement dissolved the relationship between the two institutions. EDS, which formed in 1974 with the merger of Philadelphia Divinity School and Episcopal Theological School, is no longer accredited or degree-granting.

Higher education within the Episcopal Church has significantly shifted in recent years, due partly to the decline of Mainline Protestantism, and partly to an overall contraction in American institutions of higher education. Once the flagship seminary of the Episcopal Church, General has functionally, but not legally, receded into a division of the larger VTS. Church Divinity School of the Pacific was acquired in 2019 by the ultra-wealthy endowed parish of Trinity Wall Street and has, as noted above, concluded its residential program.

VTS, the largest independent institution forming students for ministry within the Episcopal Church, has effectively become the denomination's flagship seminary. The historically Low Church institution has shifted into the Broad Church space mostly vacated by General.

Bexley Seabury is the product of numerous mergers: Seabury Divinity School and Western Theological Seminary merged in 1933 into Seabury-Western, then federated with the liberal High Church school of Bexley Hall in 2013. All properties of the predecessor institutions have been sold and the school meets on the campus of the ecumenical Chicago Theological Seminary.

