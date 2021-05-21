Dear Brothers and Sisters,

May 21, 2021

WILL The Episcopal Church ever get it right? Probably not. My lead story is why the Episcopal Church is wrong on just about everything. It should be apparent by now, even to those suffering from spiritual macular degeneration, that The Episcopal Church is on the wrong side of history and Scripture on most issues. It cozies up to the culture in the hope that in making itself relevant to the times, it will grow and thrive.

Sadly, the evidence is that the reverse is happening, with a Church that is shrinking year over year with decreasing average Sunday attendance, confirmations, young people, membership, marriages, with an uptick in deaths and columbaria. Income is flat, with some dioceses doing marginally better than others.

COVID FALLOUT, PROPERTY LAWSUITS, BELOVED COMMUNITY, RACISM

THE GOSPEL, ABORTION, WOMEN PRIESTS, JUSTICE, PANSEXUALITY, HOMOSEXUALITY PLUS, ON NON-DISCRIMINATION, the Church has gotten it wrong. You can read it all here: https://virtueonline.org/why-episcopal-church-wrong-just-about-everything

*****

To make the point, the Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry called for an end to the violence in Israel. He criticized the expansion of Israeli Settlements, but he made no mention of Hamas's rocket attacks raining down on Tel Aviv from Gaza. Such one-sidedness indicates a prejudice that cannot go unnoticed by an observant reporter.

Curry issued a statement on the violence in the "Land of the Holy One," openly critical of Israel's "expansion of Israeli settlements at the expense of Palestinian families," but made no mention of Hamas acting as a proxy for Iran. While the fighting has stopped, it could easily flare up when Hamas acquires more rockets again.

Recently, Curry traveled to Gaza, immediately prior to the Gaza-Israel border clashes. He added The Episcopal Church's name to a statement -- signed by other notable anti-Israel denominations -- that could only be described as an anti-Israel, pro-Hamas document. The statement called, among other things, for the Palestinian right of return, reinstatement of US funding of UNRWA, and international pressure for an end to the Gaza blockade. You can read it all here:

https://virtueonline.org/episcopal-presiding-bishop-calls-end-violence-israel-criticizes-expansion-israeli-settlements-no

VOL commends the writings of British writer Melanie Philips and The Gatestone Institute for good analysis of the Israeli situation.

*****

If you have a funny bone, you might like my satirical essay on why Episcopal homosexual and lesbian bishops are frustrated they can't have sex in Canterbury because the Lambeth Conference has been postponed. WARNING. This will make you laugh and cry, so bring a handkerchief.

https://virtueonline.org/episcopal-homosexual-bishops-frustrated-they-can-only-practice-sodomy-virtually-and-not-lambeth

*****

EPISCOPAL CHURCH POLITICS. This week saw more black women priests and lesbians being offered up as the next generation of TEC bishops. It's like observing a church on suicide watch. Picking from the bottom of the barrel doesn't begin to touch it.

In the diocese of Pittsburgh there are three women running for bishop. Two are black, one is a white lesbian, to replace the outgoing Bishop Dorsey W. M. McConnell, who is retiring. Not one is remotely orthodox. This is a diocese that split from the Episcopal Church.

Here's the kicker. A source told VOL that four clergy who are Trinity grads and were "evangelicals" who stayed in TEC, put them up as candidates. "My suspicions are they are counting on a few "conventional" candidates will be nominated through the petition process. But it does show you how far the Episcopal Diocese has descended since we left in 2008. Dorsey McConnell was somewhat orthodox, but the Bishop Search Committee was chaired by a gay layman and had a lesbian rector as well as a majority from the very liberal parishes such as Calvary Church in Pittsburgh." There you have it.

The Diocese of Iowa has three women candidates running for bishop, no white men offering to run in either diocese.

In the diocese of Chicago, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said that after consultation with Bishop-elect Paula Clark and the Rev. Anne B. Jolly, president of the Standing Committee, he is rescheduling Clark's ordination and consecration from June 12 to August 28. Bishop-elect Clark suffered a brain bleed in mid-April and is recovering at home after surgery and a brief stay in a rehabilitation center.

Southern Baptists have now gotten into ordaining women pastors which brought forth this response from Anglican scholar Alice C. Linsley in this piece "License Women to Preach" which you can read here: https://virtueonline.org/license-women-preach

A prestigious Episcopal pulpit, Falls Church, Virginia, will have a new rector years after the church split and faithful Episcopalians were forced out of the building. The once-leading orthodox Episcopal parish has called a man in a same-sex marriage as its new rector.

The Falls Church Episcopal in Falls Church, Virginia outside of Washington, DC announced May 11 that the historic parish will welcome Fr. Walter Burley Stattmann "Burl" Salmon as its new rector in July. He is married to another man.

Salmon currently serves as Associate for Pastoral Care, Christian Education, and Outreach at the affluent Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, where he also served as priest-in-charge during a rector's sabbatical. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/falls-church-episcopal-calls-gay-rector

To give credit where credit is due, the Bishop of Missouri Deon Johnson, joined other religious leaders in the St. Louis area in denouncing a bill in the state Legislature that would allow people to carry concealed guns into places of worship without asking permission.

Johnson was one of eight spiritual leaders representing Christian, Jewish and ethical humanist groups who spoke at a press conference organized by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis to oppose Missouri House Bill 944.

"It's a sad honor to be standing here with these religious leaders, opposing a bill that probably should not have seen the light of day," Johnson said at the press conference, arguing that "guns have no place in places of worship." For once I agree with this bishop. The church is in the business of saving souls, not shooting them. America's love affair with guns has seen more 38,000 dead this past year with 14,400 direct murders. Suicide by gun remains the No.1 means of death.

APOLOGIES, APOLOGIES APOLOGIES. Archbishop Justin Welby has been on an apology campaign since he took office. From India to the UK, to homosexuals and boy abusers he offers up apologies for sins he has never personally committed. The latest is his apology to John Smyth's victims. Judi Sture in a special report to VOL outlines his latest apology with these words: "Another day, another apology from the Archmuppet of Canterbury. Is this now his principal role? As Apologizer In Chief? I wouldn't mind so much if most of the apologies themselves were ever meaningful and couched in plain English. But most of them seem to have the sticky fingerprints of legal advice all over them, laced with the usual doses of fluffy words and phrases that are now trotted out to tick the boxes of social justice, sensitivity and inclusivity." You can read her brilliant take on all this here: https://virtueonline.org/archbishop-welbys-apology-john-smyths-victims

In January of 2016, the Archbishop of Canterbury faced protesters outside of Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, where he apologized to the homosexual and lesbian community for the 'hurt and pain' still being caused by the church. Welby said it was a 'constant source of deep sadness' for people who are persecuted for their sexuality.

In May of 2016, the archbishop continued his apologetic tour by apologizing to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland over an historic agreement, The Columbia Declaration, recognizing the longstanding ecumenical partnership between the Church of Scotland and the Church of England, paving the way for future joint working between the two churches backed by the General Synod

In February 2017, Welby issued an apology over the Church of England's links to a 'child abuser'. He said the Church of England 'failed terribly' for not reporting abuse by the head of a Christian charity accused of carrying out sadomasochistic attacks on young boys.

In June of 2017, Welby issued an apology after An Abuse of Faith report revealed that Bishop Peter Ball, the former Bishop of Lewes and of Gloucester, was found guilty of abusing multiple young men over many years.

2019 was the Year of Apologies for Justin Welby. He managed to apologize five times. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/apoplectic-apologetic-archbishop-canterbury

*****

The Church of England has fallen for anti-Christian theories of race. In its new report, From Lament to Action, the Church of England has decided to focus on race. Now, there is no question that racism exists within all cultures, but the Judaeo-Christian tradition has always been opposed to it. Christianity emphasizes the common origin of all humans, made in God's image, and contemporary science corroborates this moral and spiritual insight. The Church is right to set its face against racism.

Predictably, however, the C of E report urges an audit of monuments and an examination of the Church's complicity in the slave trade. Why doesn't it celebrate the long tradition of those Christians who devoted their lives to abolition?

In more recent history, Anglicans like William Wilberforce and those in the Clapham Sect dedicated themselves and their resources to ending the slave trade and slavery itself. The Church Missionary Society was active in the resettlement of captives rescued from slave ships by the Royal Navy. Christianity has a glorious heritage: why not hold these saints up as examples for our conduct today? Why not stop actively seeking darkness, but look at the light?

Critical race theory (CRT), which the C of E seems to have embraced, conflates slavery and the slave trade with colonialism and the British empire. They are not the same. There are some empires that are wholly bad, but the British empire was a mix. There were adventurers and exploiters but also high-minded civil servants and soldiers who did lasting good.

You can read more here: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/the-c-of-e-has-fallen-for-anti-christian-theories-of-race

Critical Race Theory it's a cancer not a cure: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/critical-race-theory-its-a-cancer-not-a-cure

On a brighter note, tens of thousands of students and young people who may never have been to church before are to be reached by the Church of England with the message of the Christian faith as part of a $1.2 million funding program for mission projects across the country.

Church of England parishes are to form new congregations aimed at reaching young adults and students in Leeds and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, Blackburn in Lancashire and coastal areas of Paignton in Devon and Brighton and Hove in east Sussex. The grants are part of the church's program of Renewal and Reform.

*****

Ugandan Anglican Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has come under fire from laity and some clergy in his province for exposing the adulterous behavior of former archbishop Stanley Ntagali. They said he should not have aired the Church's dirty laundry. Homosexual activists have also lambasted the archbishop, calling him a hypocrite.

To other eyes, Kaziimba is a 21st century hero who leads with integrity, exercising church discipline. They say that if he hadn't released his statement, then "the Church of Uganda would have become known as the church of adultery and polygamy." Kaziimba is prepared to exercise church discipline; traits all too rare among contemporary church leaders. You can read the full story here: https://virtueonline.org/ugandan-anglican-archbishop-under-fire-exposing-former-archbishops-adultery

In other news from Uganda, the Minister of State beat up an Anglican priest and two lay leaders. The minister of state for refugees, Musa Ecweru, reportedly beat up the priest and his lay leaders when he found them planting cassava in a piece of land next to the Church. According to Ecweru, the land belongs to a neighbouring secondary school. The Church of Uganda protested the incident.

*****

The suffering of Christians, many of whom are Anglicans in South Sudan seems to go on and on. Anglican Archbishop of South Sudan is decrying the violence caused by Arab Islamic Militias.

In a statement issued in response to recent killings, he referred to the ongoing killings in the country as senseless violence caused by Islamic militias.

The archbishop condemned a violent attack that took place last weekend in the northern village of Dungob Alei in which 13 people were killed by armed thugs. Eight people suffered severe injuries. You can read the full report by VOL's African correspondent here: https://virtueonline.org/anglican-archbishop-south-sudan-decries-violence-caused-arab-islamic-militias

*****

Nigerian Anglican Archbishop and Secretary General of the Anglican Communion, Josiah Idowu-Fearon revealed recently that he is conflicted over Islam. He has contradicted himself over Christianity vs Islam and asks, Do Muslims and Christians Worship the same God?

An Islamic scholar who holds a master's degree in Islamic Studies and Muslim-Christian relations, Fearon was taken to task by Andy Bannister, a Christian with a PhD in Qur'anic Studies. In a podcast debate with the Nigerian Archbishop, Bannister blasted Fearon, saying his views were "unbiblical", fostering "many contradictions".

Said Bannister; The Archbishop states that "It's not my job to judge", but then goes on to say that we are to judge people by their fruits -- not facts or doctrines. He disparages education, but then it becomes apparent that his education at the University of Durham is what drives his confused theology. He says we are to be 'witnesses', but witnesses to which God? The Triune God who sent his Son, or the Islamic God who condemns all those who say that he has a son? You can read the full story here: https://virtueonline.org/nigerian-anglican-archbishop-reveals-he-conflicted-over-islam

*****

Pakistan has a new Moderator and he is the real deal. Bishop Azad Marshall of the Diocese of Raiwind has been elected as the new Moderator of the Church of Pakistan.

"Bishop Azad Marshall is a godly, Biblical, and good man of God. His heart for young people and caring for those in need is an example to us all. He is a tremendous leader and I look forward to serving with him in the coming years," ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach told VOL.

A reliable source and good friend of Bishop Marshall said, "Bishop Azad is a humble, gracious, and utterly courageous man who loves Jesus and his church. He is committed to being faithful to the Bible. He is also so gracious he is respected by those outside the church as well. This is a wonderful development not only for Pakistan but for the Anglican communion."

*****

David French recently asked if Christendom in America, so racked by sexual, financial and political scandal, needs to die so that authentic Christianity may live. He cited Danish theologian Soren Kierkegaard who resented his country's state church for homogenizing faith and discouraging genuine imitation of Christ. Mark Tooley of IRD is not so sure. He wrote this: "Maybe true. But both Christendom and its institutions are needed to proclaim and sustain Gospel precepts in the world. We now live in an era of distrust in institutions and reliance on the individual. But individuals are just as corruptible as institutions. And individuals cannot accomplish what institutions can. The Church of Jesus Christ is preeminently an institution, both earthly and eternal. Its quixotic partner in social renewal, Christendom, can be both shoddy and glorious. God will use both even despite themselves." You can read his full take here: https://juicyecumenism.com/2021/05/19/killing-christendom/

I am reading Os Guinness's latest book, "The Magna Carta of Humanity, Sinai's Revolutionary Faith and the Future of Freedom." His book is a response to America's crisis. Three major themes run through his argument. First, the American crisis is a crisis of freedom. Second, the present crisis stems from the fact that over the last fifty years American society has shifted its loyalties and now support ideas closer to the French Revolution and its heirs rather than the American Revolution. Third, the time has come for a new global thrust on behalf of freedom and justice for humanity. Highly recommend. It's available from IVP and here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08L9R61SH/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1

*****

Christianity is thriving in the most unlikely of places, a new study finds. A recent study revealed that government support of Christianity affects its growth. It showed that as the support increases, the number of Christians declines.

Titled "Paradoxes of Pluralism, Privilege, and Persecution: Explaining Christian Growth and Decline Worldwide," the study "examines the effect of church-state relations on rates of Christian population growth or decline worldwide."

The findings noted three paradoxes that affect growth rates of Christians, including pluralism, privilege and persecution.

The study found that "as a country's commitment to pluralism rises," the number of Christians also increases. Pluralism forces Christians "to present the best arguments possible" for their faith, competing with other beliefs.

The paradox is observed in Asia and Africa where Christianity grows the fastest.

The Paradox of Pluralism: You can read more here: http://www.christianitydaily.com/

*****

David