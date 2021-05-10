Nigerian Anglican Archbishop Reveals he is Conflicted over Islam

In turn, the Archbishop accuses Bannister; "You are judging me from your Christian understanding". To which the obvious reply is "Yes, of course. What else would you expect a Christian to do? You are a Christian, Archbishop -- are you not supposed to proclaim the Word of God and judge, i.e., take your doctrines and standards from that?"

"The Archbishop tells us that Christians and Muslims in Nigeria have a mutual position of respect. Yet in the past 5 years more than 11,500 Christians have been killed by Islamist militants, four million displaced and 2,000 churches burnt? It's a strange concept of 'respect'!"

If the Archbishop worships Jesus as God, then he is not worshipping the same God as Muslims; if he does not worship Jesus as God, then he is not a Christian. "Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved." (Acts 4:12).

So, the question must be asked; Do Muslims and Christians Worship the Same God?

There are many differences in the kind of God that we believe in. But by far the biggest is the contrast between the Islamic doctrine of Tahweed and the Christian teaching of the Trinity. Islam teaches not only that there is but one God, but that this God is oneness. They regard the Christian idea of distinctions within God -- the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit -- as blasphemous. It is the very heart of the Christian faith to follow Jesus Christ as Lord (God). It is the very heart of the Islamic faith to deny that. How then can it be logically or coherently argued that we worship the same God?

Here are some other differences between Islam and Christianity and how are they similar and how they are different.

On similarities.

Both believe in a personal God.

Both believe God is moral intrinsically.

Both believe in the permanent integrity of the individual.

Both believe the basic human problem is moral rather than intellectual.

Both teach the Ten Commandments.

Both say the Hebrew Bible and New Testament were given by God as revelation to humanity.

On Differences.

Islam says the OT and NT were corrupted.

Islam's view of revelation is different.

The Gods of the two religions have different distances from the believer.

Jesus calls his Father "abba," a term of intimacy.

Allah is one without inner differentiation, at least on his face.

Christians say reconciliation comes primarily from God's works in Christ.

His perfect life of obedience, which is credited to those who trust in Christ, his death which is also credited to believers as punishment for their sins, and his resurrection which ensures them their own resurrected life.

They differ on the relation between God and love.

"Allah loves those who turn to him constantly and...keep themselves pure and clean" (2.222).

His love appears to be conditional, such that He loves only those who are striving to obey His commands.

And "love" or "loving" finds no place among the seven "Eternal Attributes" of God (al-Sifat al-Azaliyya).

In contrast, the God of the New Testament judges sin but also notoriously showed his love for the "ungodly" while they were still "sinners" (Rom 5.6, 8) by dying for them.

God is love; the NT says.

No good Muslim--even a Sufi--would ever say that.

Muslims say he was the greatest of all the prophets except Muhammad, did all the miracles of the NT except being raised from the dead, was born of a virgin, was the Word of God and messiah, but was not crucified, and therefore is not divine.

Christians say he was the Son of God, fully human and fully divine, the savior of sinners.

Christ's crucifixion and resurrection are crucial to our salvation because his death was atonement for sins; we cannot atone by our good works and his resurrection shows that he was who he said he was: "I am the Way and the Truth and the Life" (John 14.6)

The Nigerian Archbishop is wrong, dead wrong.

Christians do not, and should not, hate Muslims. We should love our Islamic neighbors and friends. It is why we want to share the greatest gift we have to offer -- the Lord Jesus Christ. Islam offers no forgiveness, no assurance and no God of love. Christ does. And we should offer Christ.

Dr. Gerry McDermott contributed to this story