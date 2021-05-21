Anglican Archbishop of South Sudan decries violence caused by Arab Islamic Militias

"It is unfortunate that the Anglican Diocese of Abyei sits in the most northern part of South Sudan, in an area that experiences Islamic encroachments followed by harassment, intimidation and frequent attacks carried out by Arab Islamic militias."

He called on Christians and people of all faiths who want peace to pray for South Sudan, particularly for the Abyei Diocese and that such killings come to an end.

"Pray for peace in our country. Your prayers for the people of the Diocese of Abyei are requested along with prayers for wisdom and protection for Bishop Michael Deng Bol as he ministers in this situation," said Archbishop Justin.

According to the Bishop of Abyei, Michael Deng Bol, the village of Dungob-Alei which is in his Diocese was attacked by militiamen of Sudan around 5.30am on Sunday 16 May, killing 13 people and wounding eight others.

He went on to say that that was not the first time for the militias to attack villages in the Diocese. "They have attacked our people many times. In 2020 Kolom village was attacked and 38 people mostly Anglicans killed and 22 wounded. Some 17 children were abducted from 70 homes and a church and medical center were burned."

The Rt. Rev. Dr. Bill Atwood, Dean of the ACNA for International Affairs told VOL that this is NOT isolated. "Central Eqitoria has had attacks as well. Villages have been burned and crops destroyed. Our brothers and sisters there need our prayers."

END