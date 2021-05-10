- Home
Episcopal Homosexual Bishops frustrated they can only Practice Sodomy Virtually and not at Lambeth owing to COVID
A Satirical Essay
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
May 10, 2021
Episcopal bishops are expressing anger that they will only be able to practice sodomy virtually and not in Canterbury, because the Lambeth conference has been delayed.
If we could sue the virus, even the Chinese, we would, said Mary Glasspool a leading lesbian Episcopal bishop from New York. "It is so frustrating; I had hoped I could have sex with my partner near the sacred grounds of Canterbury Cathedral."
"I so want to send a message to Justin Welby who is prevaricating on the issue. He is almost there; he just needs a push to declare that homosexuality and heterosexuality are just two sides of the one coin.
"Fortunately, we have the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, an Affirming Catholic fully on board, so we hope he can push Welby off the fence and into the columbarium of acceptance.
"The future of the Anglican communion is clearly on our side; a progressive, united, universal, pansexual, woke, anti-racist, eco church that has a boundless future for all God's children regardless of their sexuality.
"We know that God is on board with intersectionality, pansexuality, transgenderism and people suffering from Ankylosing spondylitis.
"We are a church for absolutely everybody. It was Louie's last cry."
Asked about the demographics which show western Anglicanism is in decline, Glasspool said that God was a doing a new thing yet to be revealed, but it might not include owning any church properties.
