God chooses the few in the furnace of affliction and it is only a few that can pass the affliction test. God spoke to Isaiah, saying, "See I have refined you, though not as silver; I have tested you in the furnace of affliction" --- (Isaiah 48:10).

"We must realize that there is no real freedom apart from God and the acceptance of personal responsibility. There can be no effective government without responsible citizens living under moral order. If we do not live under control with the freedom Jesus offered to all captives, we can never hope for our society to support and maintain the principles that enable freedom." ---James Robinson, Founder and president of LIFE Outreach International

"Be very sure of this, - people never reject the Bible because they cannot understand it. They understand it only too well; they understand that it condemns their own behavior; they understand that it witnesses against their own sins, and summons them to judgment." ― J.C. Ryle

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

www.virtueonline.org

July 8, 2022

ON THE EVE OF THE LAMBETH CONFERENCE, the Archbishop of South Sudan and chairman of the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA), the Most Rev. Dr. Justin Badi warned Welby and the Lambeth Conference of bishops that they cannot ignore Resolution 1:10 as "the official teaching of the Anglican Communion."

In a video addressed to "Dear [orthodox primate, archbishop, moderators and bishops]" Badi welcomed his hearers to GSFA, with a prayer to foster the unity of the orthodox while being a faithful witness and defender of the faith once delivered.

The evangelical Anglican archbishop sounded a clarion call to biblical faithfulness which means to seeking direct affirmation of Resolution 1:10 of Lambeth Conference 1998 as the official teaching of the Anglican Church on marriage.

He called on provinces to align their faith and order accordingly. You can see more here: https://virtueonline.org/south-sudan-archbishop-warns-welby-stand-resolution-110-upcoming-lambeth-conference

You can see it all here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUXWn_wvQkY

And here: https://virtueonline.org/will-archbishop-canterbury-listen-voice-global-south

***

THREE AFRICAN PRIMATES took the gloves off in a fight with Justin Welby over homosexuality and other Issues. They gave no quarter in criticism of the Anglican Communion leader, adding that they will not be attending the next Lambeth Conference.

The Primates of the Churches of Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda responded to the Archbishop of Canterbury's letter dated 27th May, 2022 where he urged and cajoled the three Primates to attend the forthcoming Lambeth Conference.

Archbishop Henry Ndukuba of Nigeria, Archbishop Laurent Mbanda and Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba in a letter jointly signed, noted that they will not 'join the multitudes to do evil'. They emphasized that right from the earliest Council in Acts 15, and other instances from the Epistles where there were reports of lifestyle in direct opposition to Scripture, there was no place where Christians were enjoined to continue to fellowship with the disobedient members of the Church.

'Evil' is a strong word to use, but it is justified when you bear in mind that the destination of souls and eternal life are at stake and any attempt to find middle ground is impossible, (despite a Windsor Report and a Covenant). If, after listening to the whine of a handful of homosexuals, the primates are still not persuaded, they will be accused by the British press of being backward obscurantists and fundamentalists. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/african-primates-take-gloves-fight-welby-over-homosexuality-and-other-issues

***

An oft-named, but otherwise shadowy presence haunts current Anglican difficulties: money. With most of the Communion living in the developing world, economic disparity defines an unknown number of relations between the Anglican provinces of the more affluent Global North and those of the far poorer Global South.

Although correlation is not causation, this financial gap strongly parallels other differences in the Communion. On both moral and theological matters, most liberal Anglicans live in prosperous countries, while Anglicans in developing nations are more conservative.

Demographic differences abound as well. Conservative churches in the developing world appear to be growing, while progressive churches in the developed world are consistently declining (for a broad survey, see here; https://covenant.livingchurch.org/2022/02/22/is-anglicanism-growing-or-dying-new-data/ for a more critical view of decline, with primary reference to the United States, see here; https://covenant.livingchurch.org/2021/12/20/alternative-facts-on-church-growth/

Consider the following. In 2007, The New York Times reported that the Episcopal Church provided "at least a third of the Communion's annual operations." The Communion then had 38 provinces comprising 77 million members; the Episcopal Church had 2.3 million members, meaning that just 2.98 percent of the Communion's membership controlled at least 33 percent of its wealth. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/anglican-financial-transparency-lambeth-conference-imperative

***

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby has responded to an article I wrote regarding correspondence between himself and the Archbishop of Rwanda, the Most Rev. Laurent Mbanda which can be found here: https://virtueonline.org/welby-threatened-rwandan-anglican-archbishop-visit-uk-2019

The letter regards a pending visit by the Rwandan archbishop in which Welby appears to threaten Mbanda with legal action over a visit he made to the UK without obtaining consent.

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said: "Archbishop Justin was not threatening Archbishop Laurent with legal action. Based on the principle set out in 1 Corinthians 6, Archbishop Justin is firmly opposed to the idea of Primates pursuing litigation against each other. In his correspondence, he was simply reminding Archbishop Laurent that English law requires Anglican Clergy of any Order to seek permission to minister in this country. After learning that Archbishop Laurent had not travelled to England after all, Archbishop Justin wrote to Archbishop Laurent again and apologised for not checking this before writing to him." You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/archbishop-canterbury-clarifies-letter-rwanda-archbishop-laurent-mbanda

***

The Anglican Church in North America announced, by unanimous vote, that there is probable cause to bring charges against Bishop Todd Atkinson of the Diocese of Via Apostolica who oversaw six parishes in Western Canada, for "spiritual abuse."

"In the matter of Bishop Todd Atkinson, the Board of Inquiry, by unanimous vote, has reached the judgment that there is probable cause and reasonable grounds to present the accused Bishop for trial for four charges of violation of Canon IV.2.4. Accordingly, we refer this matter to the Court for the Trial of a Bishop."

***

THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH opened its pandemic-shortened 80th General Convention in Baltimore with a clarion call by PB Michael Curry to address the primary issue of racism. About 1,200 people of the 10,000 are expected to attend some or all the convention.

High on the agenda is the ever and ongoing discussion of racism. A proposed $100 million budget backs new racial reconciliation initiatives with a budget that includes $400,000 in startup funds for a new Episcopal Coalition for Racial Equity and Justice -- a voluntary association of dioceses, parishes, organizations and individuals -- though the precise structure, scope and cost of the coalition remains to be determined.

Some of the resolutions would create a reparations fund commission, develop an official church teaching on racism, reaffirm the role of ethnic ministries and appropriate $2.5 million to create a truth-telling commission to preserve the stories and promote the healing of survivors of Indigenous boarding schools.

Mary Ann Mueller has written a powerful piece on GC80 fully embracing the woke cancel culture, while its bishops axed from its "Lesser Feasts and Fasts" top Episcopal theologian Fr. William Porcher DuBose, because he once owned slaves and served in the Confederate Army. Deputies embrace abortion and full transgender medical care. You can read her piece here: https://virtueonline.org/80gc-fully-embraces-woke-cancel-culture

One issue off the table is a controversial effort to support the widespread practice of offering communion without regard to whether a person is baptized has formally been laid to rest, succumbing to a shortened General Convention and strong opposition from theologians. A committee killed the Communion Without Baptism Resolution. Resolution C028 would have eliminated Canon I.17.7 of the Constitution and Canons of the Episcopal Church, which reads in its entirety: "No unbaptized person shall be eligible to receive Holy Communion in this Church."

But Episcopal News Service reports that on June 27, the joint Prayer Book, Liturgy, and Music committees voted in an online meeting to take no action, meaning C028 will not be considered by the 80th General Convention, which meets in Baltimore July 8-11.

***

A story by Charlotte Dalwood of Religion Dispatches tells an ugly story on the assault data, revealing a dark side of inclusivity in the Episcopal Church.

"When representatives of The Episcopal Church gather in Baltimore for the denomination's General Convention taking place from July 8-11, they'll be asked to consider a proposed overhaul to the church's sexual violence prevention policy."

"The intent is to underscore "the importance of providing places for inclusion and support for those who have experienced rejection, shaming, and violence"--in particular, members of the LGBTQ+ community--which sounds like a welcome and refreshing change."

But there's a problem.

Gender and sexual minorities don't just experience rejection, shaming, and violence outside Episcopal churches--they experience them within Episcopal churches at alarmingly high rates, too. And the denomination's structures (canon law included) have consistently failed to protect them, writes Dalwood.

New data reveals the scope of the abuse crisis. And the truth is horrifying.

Of the more than 2400 responses collected, 475 (20%) are from cisgender LGB Episcopalians. Nearly 40% of these--189 individuals--reported being the targets of inappropriate jokes and comments; 29.9%--82 individuals--of inappropriate touching; and a further 14.9%--71 individuals--of attempted fondling or kissing.

The survey also uncovered alarming rates of attempted assault, including attempted rape. Among cisgender LGB respondents 5.3%--25 individuals--disclosed being the targets of such misconduct, as compared to 2.4% of cisgender heterosexual respondents (a further 44 victims). The survey doesn't break down the data on completed sexual assaults or rapes by victims' sexual orientation. But in total, a staggering 3.5% of all respondents--86 individuals--identified themselves as being the victims of such violence in an Episcopal church (47 individuals), school (22 individuals), or workplace (17 individuals).

You can read m ore here: https://virtueonline.org/episcopal-church-assault-data-reveals-dark-side-inclusive-christianity

***

A decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade saw two North American Anglican jurisdictions at polar extremes on the issue.

Within 30 minutes of the long-anticipated decision, Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry intoned that he was deeply grieved by it. "We as a church have tried carefully to be responsive both to the moral value of women having the right to determine their healthcare choices as well as the moral value of all life. Today's decision institutionalizes inequality because women with access to resources will be able to exercise their moral judgment in ways that women without the same resources will not."

The Episcopal Church's senior leader went on to say, "As Episcopalians, we pray for those who may be harmed by this decision, especially for women and other people who need these reproductive services."

By contrast, Anglican Church in North America Archbishop Foley Beach took a decisive stand that recognized the evil of abortion while advocating helping mothers to retain the child. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/anglicans-and-episcopalians-odds-over-roe-v-wade-scotus-decision

***

In other Episcopal news, the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago's listing of its headquarters in downtown Chicago for sale is drawing the ire of the building's next-door neighbor, St. James Cathedral, which says it would suffer financially as a result. The cathedral warned of 'possible closure' if the diocese sells its headquarters.

The diocese's decision to sell is because the cost of maintaining the church is $750,000 a year and they are running out of people and money to keep it all afloat.

***

To no one's surprise, the Diocese of Connecticut has received notification from Presiding Bishop Michael B. Curry that Bishop-elect Jeffrey Mello, an activist homosexual has received the required majority of consents. Well, how is that working out in the Diocese of Florida, where Charlie Holt, an evangelical is still waiting for his consents from the HOB. His election was challenged by a small group of pansexualists and a woman theologian who argue that Holt is not inclusive enough on sodomy to get consents. While the objectors had claimed that irregularities in the election process rendered the election invalid, the diocese says all the changes were properly made to ensure the healthy completion of an election amid COVID-19.

***

Episcopal Seminary Dean Claims Religious Liberty 'Weaponized'. New York City's liberal Union Theological Seminary continues to espouse and promote heterodox views on Christian morals and ethics amidst fallout from the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Union hosted a live interview between Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary Dean Kelly Brown Douglas and Katherine Franke, the James L. Dohr Professor of Law at Columbia University and the Director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality Law. Douglas introduced Franke as a one of the nation's leading scholars writing on law related to sexuality, religion and race, adding that she draws "from feminist, queer, and critical race theory".

Franke described the recent Dobbs v. Jackson court decision overturning Roe as feeling like an "assault" and compared the reversal to the recent passing of her father.

Douglas claimed that religious liberty is being "weaponized" by an "Evangelical, Christian nationalist" minority that she believes is in control of the public square and the dominant American political narrative. Franke also added to this that the court is in favor of not just Christian nationalism, but particularly "white Christian nationalists". You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/episcopal-seminary-dean-claims-religious-liberty-weaponized

***

Litigation in the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina is not over, apparently. The South Carolina Supreme Court released its final ruling on April 20. Shortly thereafter, eight Anglican congregations filed a petition for rehearing, each providing additional legal considerations for the court suggesting the standard adopted by the Court did not, in fact, create a trust interest in their property. Of those eight, there are still seven petitions being given active consideration by the Court.

Last week, legal counsel for the Episcopal Church (TEC) filed their Court directed return, detailing their legal arguments for why the remaining petitions should not be granted. Legal counsel for the parishes in the Anglican Diocese filed their reply, providing counter arguments to those in the TEC return last week. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/south-carolina-legal-update-property-issues

***

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury has a new chief of staff. She is the Rev. Ijeoma Ajibade, a black priest working in the Diocese of London and the Diocese of Southwark. For the last six years she has been Regional Director, Europe, at the Mission to Seafarers. Ijeoma also spent many years as a community activist working on human rights, and HIV awareness and prevention.

By her own confession, she is very pro-gay, pro-abortion and anti-Tory which will make her a perfect fit for Welby's growing team of progressive liberals. She will fit into the diversity box that Welby has erected that now includes the Archbishops' Secretary for Appointments, Stephen Knott, who publicly married another man in Scotland.

If you want to see the direction of the Church of England, look no further than the emerging appointments in Lambeth Palace. That should tell you everything.

***

A determined group of lay Anglicans in the Church of South India who have been fighting massive corruption in their church for a number of years have finally had enough and are calling on the government to bring their bishops to court to expose and jail them for their misdeeds. Lay activist Major Joseph Victor has been leading the charge to get these property stealing avarice bishops in jail and out of the Church.

***

The Diocesan Bishop of Ilesa North Church of Nigeria, the Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo, has charged Christians to fortify themselves with prayers, amidst the current security challenges ravaging the country.

The cleric also charged government to do more in providing security for the country. "What the church should do to deal with the insecurity is my concern. The church should pray and continue to pray and God will take control."

But the lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, while speaking with journalists at the venue of the synod, however, disagreed with the cleric, calling on churches to make private security arrangements.

He said federal government was no longer reliable and since churches appeared to be the target, they should not wait until their members were slaughtered before acting. Fadahunsi said, "Federal Government is no longer reliable. It is the church that must protect itself. They should make their own internal security arrangements instead of waiting for killers to slaughter them in the church."

***

"A record-low 20% of Americans now say the Bible is the literal word of God, down from 24% the last time the question was asked in 2017, and half of what it was at its high points in 1980 and 1984. Meanwhile, a new high of 29% say the Bible is a collection of "fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man." This marks the first time significantly more Americans have viewed the Bible as not divinely inspired than as the literal word of God. The largest percentage, 49%, choose the middle alternative, roughly in line with where it has been in previous years."

***

Young men who grew up with their biological father are more than twice as likely to graduate college by their late-20s, compared to those raised without their biological father.

"American fathers are today more removed from family life than ever before in our history," wrote sociologist David Popenoe in his pathbreaking book, Life Without Father. "And according to a growing body of evidence, this massive erosion of fatherhood contributes mightily to many of the major social problems of our time." The number of public killings by the young come from often fatherless homes.

This Institute for Family Studies research brief details the connections between fatherlessness, family structure, and the increasing number of young men who are floundering in life and pose a threat to themselves and their communities.

***

A 'trans language primer' poured particular scorn on so-called TERFs, or Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists, suggesting they should be rechristened as FARTs, or Feminism-Appropriating Ridiculous Transphobes.

"TERFs are transphobes loosely organised into a trans hate group" who have an "obsession with trans people in sports", the primer asserts.

"While they hate all trans people, they attack trans women especially aggressively as trans woman challenge TERFs' view of biological essentialism around the identity and experience of womanhood," it accuses, further alleging that TERFs have an "unhealthy fascination with trans kids and work especially hard to make the lives of trans kids miserable".

***

THE LAMBETH CONFERENCE is barely two weeks away. While I have received credentials to attend, I do need help financially to make this possible. There are air fares, accommodation, Internet needs and human support for getting the stories back to you. VOL's staff will be working overtime and odd hours with the time differences to make all this possible. VOL will be one of a very few orthodox media voices covering this Decennial event.

You can send a tax-deductible check here:

VIRTUEONLINE

P.O. Box 111

570 Twin Lakes Road

Shohola, PA 18458

A PayPal donation link can be found here: http://www.virtueonline.org/support.html

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT

If you know someone who would like to receive this bi-monthly compilation of Anglican news, please direct them to www.virtueonline.org where they can SUBSCRIBE. It comes free to you, the reader.