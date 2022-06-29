jQuery Slider

Home » news » Archbishop of Canterbury Clarifies Letter to Rwanda Archbishop Laurent Mbanda
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
June 29, 2022

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby has responded to an article I wrote regarding correspondence between himself and the Archbishop of Rwanda, the Most Rev. Laurent Mbanda which can be found here: https://virtueonline.org/welby-threatened-rwandan-anglican-archbishop-visit-uk-2019

The letter regards a pending visit by the Rwandan archbishop in which Welby appears to threaten Mbanda with legal action over a visit he made to the UK without obtaining consent.

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said: "Archbishop Justin was not threatening Archbishop Laurent with legal action. Based on the principle set out in 1 Corinthians 6, Archbishop Justin is firmly opposed to the idea of Primates pursuing litigation against each other. In his correspondence, he was simply reminding Archbishop Laurent that English law requires Anglican Clergy of any Order to seek permission to minister in this country. After learning that Archbishop Laurent had not travelled to England after all, Archbishop Justin wrote to Archbishop Laurent again and apologised for not checking this before writing to him."

END

