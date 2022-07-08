SOUTH SUDAN ARCHBISHOP WARNS WELBY TO STAND BY RESOLUTION 1:10 AT UPCOMING LAMBETH CONFERENCE

In a video addressed to "Dear [orthodox primate, archbishop, moderators and bishops]" Badi welcomed his hearers to GSFA, with a prayer to foster the unity of the orthodox while being a faithful witness and defender of the faith once delivered.

The evangelical Anglican archbishop sounded a clarion call to biblical faithfulness which means to seeking direct affirmation of Resolution 1:10 of Lambeth Conference 1998 as the official teaching of the Anglican Church on marriage.

He called on provinces to align their faith and order accordingly.

"We stand by our principle not being a breakaway group from the Anglican Communion; the GSFA is theologically part of the holy remnant that God has preserved in the communion."

He urged the faithful in the communion to get the gospel out into the world. "GSFA is earnest in defending the purity of our faith in order to propagate it to a lost and needy world."

"See you at Lambeth Conference 2022."

You can see it all here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUXWn_wvQkY