SOUTH SUDAN ARCHBISHOP WARNS WELBY TO STAND BY RESOLUTION 1:10 AT UPCOMING LAMBETH CONFERENCE
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
July 8, 2022
On the eve of the Lambeth Conference, the Archbishop of South Sudan and chairman of the Global South Fellowship of Anglicans (GSFA), the Most Rev. Dr. Justin Badi warned Welby and the Lambeth Conference of bishops that they cannot ignore Resolution 1:10 as "the official teaching of the Anglican Communion."
In a video addressed to "Dear [orthodox primate, archbishop, moderators and bishops]" Badi welcomed his hearers to GSFA, with a prayer to foster the unity of the orthodox while being a faithful witness and defender of the faith once delivered.
The evangelical Anglican archbishop sounded a clarion call to biblical faithfulness which means to seeking direct affirmation of Resolution 1:10 of Lambeth Conference 1998 as the official teaching of the Anglican Church on marriage.
He called on provinces to align their faith and order accordingly.
"We stand by our principle not being a breakaway group from the Anglican Communion; the GSFA is theologically part of the holy remnant that God has preserved in the communion."
He urged the faithful in the communion to get the gospel out into the world. "GSFA is earnest in defending the purity of our faith in order to propagate it to a lost and needy world."
"See you at Lambeth Conference 2022."
You can see it all here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XUXWn_wvQkY