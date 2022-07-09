80GC Fully Embraces Woke Cancel Culture

The House of Deputies, not to be undone, has passed several resolutions that affirm gender transitions at any age, affirms abortion on demand and condemns Crisis Pregnancy Centers.

HOB ACTION: RESOLUTION C003

The Episcopal Church House of Bishops tosses William Porcher Dubose from Lesser Feasts and Fasts on a "trial basis"

Resolved, the House of Deputies concurring,

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention authorize for trial use the deletion of William Porcher DuBose from the Calendar of the Church and liturgical propers from Lesser Feasts and Fasts.

The resolution now goes to the House of Deputies for action.

The explanation to the Resolution stated:

It is stated in the citation for The Rev. William Porcher Dubose, August 18th, that he was "possibly the greatest theologian the Episcopal Church has ever produced."

It also states, "He preached the faith as it is in Christ Jesus.

The truth is the Rev. Dubose served as an officer in the Confederate Army, and

The Rev. Dubose's family owned 204 slaves.

In all of his scholarly writings and teaching, there is never a mention that Rev. Dubose renounced slavery or his participation as a traitor against the United States by serving in the Confederate Army.

The Episcopal Church should not be honoring a man who saw no conflict in teaching Jesus, but believing that Jesus would somehow condone the enslaving, killing, torturing and destroying of the families of a people, slaves or free.

********

HOD ACTION: RESOLUTION D066

The Episcopal Church House of Deputies has adopted Resolution D066 on trans-gender care. It affirms the church's support for "gender affirming care" of any type and for any age -- including children.

Resolved, the House of Bishops concurring,

That the 80th General Convention celebrates the diversity of human experience, recognizing that we are all made in the image of God, and be it further

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention calls for the Episcopal Church to advocate for access to gender affirming care in all forms (social, medical, or any other) and at all ages as part of our Baptismal call to "respect the dignity of every human being"; and be it further

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention affirms that all Episcopalians should be able to partake in gender affirming care with no restriction on movement, autonomy, or timing; and be it further

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention understands that the protection of religious liberty extends to all Episcopalians who may need or desire to access, to utilize, to aid others in the procurement of, or to offer gender affirming care; and be it further

Resolved, that this 80th General Convention supports public policies at the local, state, and national levels in all our countries to support gender affirming care.

RESOLUTION D083

The Episcopal House of Deputies has adopted a resolution affirming abortion on demand up to the time of birth.

Resolved, the House of Bishops concurring,

That the 80th General Convention recognizes that pregnancy and childbirth are dangerous undertakings that risk permanent disability and death for those who bear children; and be it further

Resolved, that the Episcopal Church reaffirms that parenthood "should be initiated only advisedly and in full accord with this understanding of the power to conceive and give birth which is bestowed by God" (1988-C047); and be it further;

Resolved, that the Episcopal Church recognizes that access to abortion is a key element in preserving the health, independence, and autonomy of those who can bear children; and be it further;

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention affirms that all Episcopalians should be able to access abortion services and birth control with no restriction on movement, autonomy, type, or timing; and be it further

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention understands that the protection of religious liberty extends to all Episcopalians who may need or desire to access, to utilize, to aid others in the procurement of, or to offer abortion services.

RESOLUTION D076

The Episcopal House of Deputies condemns Crisis Pregnancy Centers.

Resolved, the House of Bishops concurring,

That the 80th General Convention denounces the work of Crisis Pregnancy Centers, also known as Pregnancy Resource Centers; and be it further

Resolved, that the 80th General Convention apologizes for the Church's previous support of Crisis Pregnancy Centers as detailed in Resolution 1994-D105.

Mary Ann Mueller is a journalist living in Texas. She is a regular contributor to VirtueOnline