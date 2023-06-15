GLOBAL SOUTH ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOPS RATCHET UP ATTACKS ON ARCHBISHOP JUSTIN WELBY

He said the Archbishop of Canterbury lacks the moral justification to challenge GAFCON for rejecting homosexuality. Welby betrayed the commitment to Lambeth Resolution I.10, when he led his church to undermine the teaching of the church as expressly stated in the same resolution. "It is contradictory and self-serving for the Archbishop of Canterbury to cite Resolution I.10 to defend practising homosexuals whereas the following, very vital parts of the Resolution have been flagrantly and repeatedly violated by Canterbury and allied western revisionist churches."

"The Archbishop and co-travellers should first protect Lambeth I.10 by repenting of their open disregard for the Word of God and harbouring sin. No resolution can have more force than the Word of God which both GAFCON/GSFA stand to defend. In other words, they must take away the log in their eyes before attempting to help others.

"As such, he should stop meddling with the internal affairs of the Anglicans on the continent of Africa. We stand together in our commitment to the Bible and the essence of the Christian faith. We will stand together with Christ and shall resist all attempts to pollute our faith." You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/archbishop-canterbury-lacks-moral-justification-challenge-gafcon-rejecting-homosexuality

This attack comes hard on the heels of another blast by the Archbishop of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba. Kaziimba's response follows Welby's terse statement of condemnation to the Ugandan Archbishop over an Anti-homosexuality Act passed by Uganda's parliament.

Kaziimba ripped into Welby saying; "Homosexuality was already criminalized; it simply reaffirms what was already in the colonial-era penal code, including a maximum sentence of the death penalty for aggravated homosexuality (which the Church of Uganda opposed).

"What is new is specifically outlawing the promotion of homosexuality and same-sex relationships as a moral alternative to God's natural design for marriage between one man and one woman."

Kaziimba accused Welby of hypocrisy. "We wonder if Archbishop Justin Welby has written to encourage the Anglican Bishop of Cyprus and the Gulf to publicly advocate for decriminalizing homosexuality in the Arabian Peninsula and the Middle East? Why are African countries like Ghana and Uganda singled out for such virtue signaling?" Why indeed.

Kaziimba said in May he was grateful for the new law. He said homosexuality was being forced on Uganda by "foreign actors ... who disguise themselves as human rights activists" and went against Ugandans' religious and cultural beliefs. You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/ugandan-archbishop-says-welby-has-forfeited-his-right-lead-anglican-communion

Back in March, the Anglican Archbishop of Kenya, the Most Rev. Jackson Ole Sapit lashed out at Welby over same sex blessings. He told him personally that he could not remove homosexuality from the list of sins, because the Bible called it sin.

In a video VOL received, Sapit roared to a packed All Saints cathedral in Naivash, "When I asked him [about this], he did not answer...he will not answer,"

When Sapit confronted Welby, the ABC replied, "I am blessing people not sin."

Sapit retorted; "But if I bless you in the context of business, it is business. If I bless you in the context of the family it is called family. If I bless you in the context of gay marriage, I bless that marriage which the Bible calls sin."

"In whose name are you going to bless it? If you bless it in the name of God; it is sin. Are you going to invoke the name of God? You cannot invoke what is not right before God."

Archbishop Jackson took aim at the introduction of new gender-neutral language the Church of England was proposing. "You cannot find gender neutral language in the Bible. What will become of our doctrine of the Trinity, God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Father and Son are both male." You can read more here: https://virtueonline.org/kenya-anglican-primate-lashes-out-archbishop-canterbury-over-same-sex-blessings

Nigerian Primate Henry Ndukuba took heat from Welby when he said homosexuality was a "deadly virus" and "likened homosexuality to a yeast that should be urgently and radically expunged and excised lest it affects the whole dough". Ndukuba also stated that "secular governments are adopting aggressive campaign for global homosexual culture." The African primate stood his ground.

Welby took it on the chin when he went after the Archbishop of Ghana, the Most Rev. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, for publicly supporting that country's anti-LGBTQI+ bill. Welby said he was "gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBTQ+ Bill," but later apologized to the Anglican primate for his cultural ignorance and colonial attitude. Welby quoted rom Resolution 1.10 omits the fact that it rejected "homosexual practice as incompatible with scripture", and could thus be cited in support of aspects of the Bill.

The gloves now are off. The African leaders have had enough. The rising African Anglican tigers are willing to tear apart the weak, wobbly British Anglican leader because he demonstrates no leadership skills, serves no useful purpose, and has no theology of sexuality. Welby is willing to drive the Church of England over the same cliff that the lemmings in the American Episcopal Church jumped off.

