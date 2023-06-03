- Home
UGANDAN ARCHBISHOP SAYS WELBY HAS FORFEITED HIS RIGHT TO LEAD ANGLICAN COMMUNION
Primate Kaziimba laid out vision of the future for Global Anglicanism at Martyr's Day commemoration
GAFCON Chairman and ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach preached to 40,000 at commemoration service
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
June 3, 2023
The Global South is now looking at the Anglican Communion led by Archbishop Justin Welby in the rearview mirror.
At a commemoration service honoring the 40 martyrs who laid down their lives rather than succumb to the homosexual advances of the king, Ugandan Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba said that the Archbishop of Canterbury had forfeited his right to be the first among equals and should no longer lead the Anglican Communion. "The colonial structures his office represents are coming to an end," he said.
"What is rising in its place is a new wineskin of Covenanted relationships developed by the Global South and those wineskins will be filled with the new wine of GAFCON'S passion for Jesus, his Gospel, and mission. The global future of Anglicanism is the passionate proclamation of Christ to the nations through a global fellowship of churches related to one another in mutual love and accountability through the Cairo Covenant of the Global South. I want to assure you we've only just begun and the future of Christian mission and global Anglicanism is very bright."
The occasion also saw ACNA Archbishop and GAFCON chairman Foley Beach preach the gospel to some 40,000 persons at the 2023 Uganda Martyrs' Day commemoration.
Kaziimba praised the American archbishop, calling him a good friend, brother in Christ, and partner in ministry, adding that Beach as chairman of GAFCON led more than 1,300 people gathered in April in Kigali for a wonderful week of worship, prayer, challenging teaching, and international fellowship.
"At GAFCON, we were united in reclaiming the historic and Biblical faith of Anglicanism. We committed ourselves to a decade of evangelism and discipleship."
