UGANDAN ARCHBISHOP SAYS WELBY HAS FORFEITED HIS RIGHT TO LEAD ANGLICAN COMMUNION

Primate Kaziimba laid out vision of the future for Global Anglicanism at Martyr's Day commemoration

GAFCON Chairman and ACNA Archbishop Foley Beach preached to 40,000 at commemoration service

By David W. Virtue, DD

June 3, 2023

The Global South is now looking at the Anglican Communion led by Archbishop Justin Welby in the rearview mirror.

At a commemoration service honoring the 40 martyrs who laid down their lives rather than succumb to the homosexual advances of the king, Ugandan Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba said that the Archbishop of Canterbury had forfeited his right to be the first among equals and should no longer lead the Anglican Communion. "The colonial structures his office represents are coming to an end," he said.