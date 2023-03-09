KENYA ANGLICAN PRIMATE LASHES OUT AT ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY OVER SAME SEX BLESSINGS

When Sapit confronted Welby, the ABC replied, "I am blessing people not sin."

Sapit retorted; "But if I bless you in the context of business, it is business. If I bless you in the context of the family it is called family. If I bless you in the context of gay marriage, I bless that marriage which the Bible calls sin."

"In whose name are you going to bless it? If you bless it in the name of God; it is sin. Are you going to invoke the name of God? You cannot invoke what is not right before God."

Archbishop Jackson took aim at the introduction of new gender-neutral language the Church of England was proposing. "You cannot find gender neutral language in the Bible. What will become of our doctrine of the Trinity; God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Father and Son are both male."

"The Bible is full of personal stories...How do you retell the story of Abraham and Moses. I ask you what names are we going to give to Moses, Jeremiah, Deborah and Eve?"

"Why do you bless this in the church, and not call it sin," he asked Welby.

The devil is on the offensive, attacking the Christian Faith, said the evangelical Primate. "We need to deepen our faith in the Lord."

Jackson went on to excoriate the Kenya Supreme Court. "Our judges have yielded to pressure from the West to allow the LGBTQ to be introduced into this country."

"I asked the chief justice what are the Articles of Association of the LGBTQ. If it is a football club we let money and gifts influence their decision. The Articles of Association are clear, you cannot legalize crime. People are going to promote this crime." The Articles of Association are asking Kenyans to legalize crime, Archbishop Jackson said.

"This attack is not just on humanity and on creation but on the Creator himself. God did not make a mistake. When God pronounced that Adam was lonely, He did not go for another man but for a woman. This is the natural order even in animals and plant science," said Jackson. [Homosexuality] will not satisfy, it is driven by money not what The Christian faith is all about.

"It is a fallacy. It is driven by money and people who want to pervert what the Christian Faith is about."

(Sodomy is a felony per Section 162 of the Kenyan Penal Code, punishable by 14 years' imprisonment, and any sexual practices between males (termed "gross indecency") are a felony under section 165 of the same statute, punishable by 5 years' imprisonment.)

