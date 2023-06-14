ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY LACKS THE MORAL JUSTIFICATION TO CHALLENGE GAFCON FOR REJECTING HOMOSEXUALITY

We recall that in the past, the Archbishop of Canterbury had issued similar statements

criticising the positions of the Anglican Provinces of Kenya and Nigeria. It seems the history

of colonisation and patronising behaviour of some provinces in the Northern Hemisphere

towards the South, and Africa in particular, is not yet at an end. We commit ourselves strongly

to obedience of the commandments of God as contained in the Holy Bible, one of which is

marriage between man and woman as instituted by God from the beginning of the creation

(Genesis 1:27-28; 2:18, 21-15).

We hereby question the rights and legitimacy of the Archbishop of Canterbury to call the

leadership of Gafcon to honour commitment to Lambeth Resolution I.10, when he has led his

church to undermine the teaching of the church as expressly stated in the same resolution. It

is contradictory and self-serving for the Archbishop of Canterbury to cite Resolution I.10 to

defend practising homosexuals whereas the following very vital parts of the Resolution have

been flagrantly and repeatedly violated by Canterbury and allied western revisionist churches:

- That the teaching of Scripture, upholds faithfulness in marriage between a

man and a woman in lifelong union,

- That it rejects homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture and

- That Lambeth cannot advise the legitimising or blessing of same sex unions

nor ordaining those involved in same gender unions;

Rather than becoming a spokesperson and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, Archbishop Justin

Welby, the Church of England and other revisionist Anglican Provinces in the West which have

chosen the path of rebellion against God in matters of biblical authority should instead, show

sorrow for sin and failure to follow the word of God, the primary source for Anglican theology

and divine revelation.

The Archbishop and co-travellers should first protect Lambeth I.10 by repenting of their open

disregard for the Word of God and harbouring sin. No resolution can have more force than the

Word of God which both Gafcon/GSFA stand to defend. In other words, they must take away the

log in their eyes before attempting to help others.

We, in Gafcon and GSFA had earlier declared unequivocally that we no longer recognise the

Archbishop of Canterbury as the head, leader or spokesperson of the Anglican Communion.

He has lost every power and authority to dictate to or advise other Primates and Provinces of

the Communion who oversee 85% of the Global Communion. It is pertinent to remind

Archbishop Welby that Africa is no longer a colony of the 'British Empire,' and the Church of

England has no jurisdiction over the Anglican Provinces on the continent of Africa. As such,

he should stop meddling with the internal affairs of the Anglicans on the continent of Africa.

We stand together in our commitment to the Bible and the essence of the Christian faith. We

will stand together with Christ and shall resist all attempts to pollute our faith. The part of

Lambeth Resolution I.10 which enjoins non-discrimination against persons who experience

or practice homosexuality is not an endorsement of the sinful act, but a call for a normal

pastoral approach and the responsibility of Church ministers to offer care and counsel to

sinners of all categories.

Therefore, "Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His

commandments, for this is man's all. For God will bring every work into judgment,

including every secret thing, whether good or evil" (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 NKJV).

The Most Rev. Dr. Laurent Mbanda

Chair of the Gafcon Primates Council