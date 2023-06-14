- Home
- Lambeth 2022
- News
- Special Reports
- Lambeth Conference 2022
- Primates 2016
- TEC GC 2015
- USA
- UK
- GLOBAL SOUTH
- About
- Support
- Contact
- Archives
ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY LACKS THE MORAL JUSTIFICATION TO CHALLENGE
GAFCON FOR REJECTING HOMOSEXUALITY
From The Most Rev. Dr. Laurent Mdanda
Primate of Rwanda
June 14, 2023
In his recent letter to the Primate of the Church of Uganda, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the
Most Rev. Justin Welby, expressed "grief" and "sorrow" over the Church of Uganda's support
for the reinforced Anti-Homosexual Law passed by the Parliament and Government of
Uganda. Unfortunately, he did not express any grief or sorrow over the crisis that has torn
apart the Anglican Communion under his watch nor the downward slide of the compromised
Church of England (and the Canterbury Cathedral) which is his See.
We recall that in the past, the Archbishop of Canterbury had issued similar statements
criticising the positions of the Anglican Provinces of Kenya and Nigeria. It seems the history
of colonisation and patronising behaviour of some provinces in the Northern Hemisphere
towards the South, and Africa in particular, is not yet at an end. We commit ourselves strongly
to obedience of the commandments of God as contained in the Holy Bible, one of which is
marriage between man and woman as instituted by God from the beginning of the creation
(Genesis 1:27-28; 2:18, 21-15).
We hereby question the rights and legitimacy of the Archbishop of Canterbury to call the
leadership of Gafcon to honour commitment to Lambeth Resolution I.10, when he has led his
church to undermine the teaching of the church as expressly stated in the same resolution. It
is contradictory and self-serving for the Archbishop of Canterbury to cite Resolution I.10 to
defend practising homosexuals whereas the following very vital parts of the Resolution have
been flagrantly and repeatedly violated by Canterbury and allied western revisionist churches:
- That the teaching of Scripture, upholds faithfulness in marriage between a
man and a woman in lifelong union,
- That it rejects homosexual practice as incompatible with Scripture and
- That Lambeth cannot advise the legitimising or blessing of same sex unions
nor ordaining those involved in same gender unions;
Rather than becoming a spokesperson and advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, Archbishop Justin
Welby, the Church of England and other revisionist Anglican Provinces in the West which have
chosen the path of rebellion against God in matters of biblical authority should instead, show
sorrow for sin and failure to follow the word of God, the primary source for Anglican theology
and divine revelation.
The Archbishop and co-travellers should first protect Lambeth I.10 by repenting of their open
disregard for the Word of God and harbouring sin. No resolution can have more force than the
Word of God which both Gafcon/GSFA stand to defend. In other words, they must take away the
log in their eyes before attempting to help others.
We, in Gafcon and GSFA had earlier declared unequivocally that we no longer recognise the
Archbishop of Canterbury as the head, leader or spokesperson of the Anglican Communion.
He has lost every power and authority to dictate to or advise other Primates and Provinces of
the Communion who oversee 85% of the Global Communion. It is pertinent to remind
Archbishop Welby that Africa is no longer a colony of the 'British Empire,' and the Church of
England has no jurisdiction over the Anglican Provinces on the continent of Africa. As such,
he should stop meddling with the internal affairs of the Anglicans on the continent of Africa.
We stand together in our commitment to the Bible and the essence of the Christian faith. We
will stand together with Christ and shall resist all attempts to pollute our faith. The part of
Lambeth Resolution I.10 which enjoins non-discrimination against persons who experience
or practice homosexuality is not an endorsement of the sinful act, but a call for a normal
pastoral approach and the responsibility of Church ministers to offer care and counsel to
sinners of all categories.
Therefore, "Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God and keep His
commandments, for this is man's all. For God will bring every work into judgment,
including every secret thing, whether good or evil" (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 NKJV).
The Most Rev. Dr. Laurent Mbanda
Chair of the Gafcon Primates Council