War comes to the Ukraine: Why not pray for Vladimir Putin?

As a result, Franklin ran into a buzz saw of criticism. And he got more than "angry comments."

It's all too easy to become critical of another, particularly in this age of the Internet, social media and the dark web, rather than think: "That's a good idea," and offer a prayer for Vladimir Putin as he invades a neighboring nation.

This is not about politics. This is spiritual. It's not only that a land war is being played out on the world stage, it's also a spiritual battle being engaged in time and eternity.

Franklin Graham, the son of famed Evangelist Billy Graham, is a Christian missionary. He has a heart for souls, and he puts his faith into action through the Samaritan's Purse "an humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work."

Vladimir Putin has a soul. That soul was created by God. So the younger Graham prays for the Russian president.

But it seems that soul, created by God, has turned away from God, his Creator. Russia is a godless society. Everything is done to try and turn the heart of the people away from God. And the leader of that godless society is now Vladimir Putin.

Does God love him? Of course. HE created him.

"Almighty and everlasting God, who hatest nothing that thou hast made ..." (Collect for Ash Wednesday)

Obviously Vladimir Putin needs personal prayer on his behalf. Should he die without a conversion experience he would spend eternity in the flames of hell. He's very salvation hangs in the balance.

And as the old adage goes: "You wouldn't wish that on your worst enemy."

Jesus, Himself, teaches in Matthew: "You have heard that it was said, 'Love your neighbor' and 'Hate your enemy.' But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, that you may be sons of your Father in heaven. He causes His sun to rise on the evil and the good, and sends rain on the righteous and the unrighteous." (Matt. 5:43-45)

Christ teaching is reiterated in Luke: "But to those of you who will listen, I say: 'Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.'" (Luke 6:27-28)

So Christ Himself commands us to love and pray for our enemies.

Vladimir Putin is certainly an enemy, therefore he needs our heartfelt prayer. The dead are piling up at his feet. Eventually, when he joins the dead, he will be "called to give an account at that great last day" for his deadly actions in the Ukraine.

But of course the need for prayer goes far beyond Vladimir Putin. We pray for the Ukrainian people. We pray for the Russian people. We pray for the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We pray for the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. We pray for the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. We pray for the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament). We pray for the Federal Assembly (the Russian legislature). We pray for Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya. We pray for the Russian Ambassador to United Nations Vasily Nebenzya. We pray for the various Armed Forces. We pray for the medics. We pray for the wounded. We pray for the dead. We pray for the survivors. We pray for the widows. We pray for the children. We pray for the displaced refugees. We pray for the Church. We pray for the journalists covering the unfolding war. We pray for Europe. We pray for NATO. We pray for the United Nations Security Council. We pray for those who are seeking an ending of hostilities. We pray for those who are praying for Vladimir Putin. We pray for the fill in the blank! We pray God's Will be done on earth as it is in heaven. We pray for peace.

Only eternity will reveal what our prayers for Vladimir Putin have accomplished in lessening the hand of evil.

Pictures are now coming out of the Ukraine showing the people kneeling in the snow praying. Showing the people kneeling in prayer as bombs burst around them.

Franklin Graham was criticized not only for praying for Vladimir Putin by name, but for not specifically offering Joe Biden's name up in prayer at the same time.

Yes, of course, one prays for President Joe Biden. That should be a given for any United States Episcopalian or American Anglican.

The various Books of Common Prayer are replete with praying for "The President of the United States" and even "The Governor of this State."

Praying for the current President by his name is baked into the Episcopal DNA. Although it is not specifically written in the rubrics, many times Episcopalians will fill in the President's name -- and their Governor's name -- while praying the written prayer book petitions.

This prayerful tradition became political in 2017 when Donald Trump was inaugurated President. Some Episcopal rectors absolutely refused to pray for the 45th President by name preferring rather to pray for the "Office of the President" but not the President of the United States personally.

1928 BOOK OF COMMON PRAYER

Let us pray for the whole state of Christ's Church ...

We beseech thee also, so to direct and dispose the hearts of all Christian Rulers, (especially Joe Biden) that they may truly and impartially administer justice, to the punishment of wickedness and vice, and to the maintenance of thy true religion, and virtue.

(Intercessions during the Administration of the Lord's Supper)

####

A Prayer for the President of the United States and all in Civil Authority

Oh Lord, our heavenly Father, the high and mighty Ruler of the universe, who dost from thy throne behold all the dwellers upon the earth; most hardly we beseech thee, with thy favour to behold a bless thy servant the

President of the United States (Joe Biden), and all others in authority; also so replenish them with the grace of thy Holy Spirit, that they may always incline to thy will, and walk in thy way. Endue them plenteously with heavenly gifts; grant them in health and prosperity long to live; and finally, after this life, to obtain everlasting joy and felicity, to Jesus Christ Our Lord. Amen

(Morning Prayer)

****

Almighty God, whose kingdom is everlasting and power infinite; Have mercy upon this whole land; and so real the hearts of my servants The President of the United States (Joe Biden), The Governor of this State, and all others in authority, that they, knowing who's ministers they are, may above All things seek the honor and glory; and that we and all thy People, duly considering whose authority they bear, may faithfully and obediently honor them, according to thy blessed Word and ordinance; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who with thee and the Holy Ghost liveth and Reynolds ever, one God, world without end. Amen

(Evening Prayer)

####

A Bidding Prayer

Ye shall pray for the President of the United States (Joe Biden), and for the Governor of this State, and for all that are in authority; that all, and every one of them, may serve truly in their several callings to the glory of God, and the edifying and well-being of the people, remembering the account they shall be called to give at that great last day.

