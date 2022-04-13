Statement by the Archbishop of Canterbury after a church court rejected his views on church memorials

By Justin Welby

April 13, 2022578

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said today:

"Places of Christian worship should be sacred spaces where everyone can encounter the unconditional love of God, and to know and worship him in Jesus Christ. I have questioned previously why it is so difficult to move the Rustat memorial in Jesus College chapel -- which causes such pain and distress to people whose ancestors were sold into slavery -- to a place where it can be understood in context. I stand by those comments.

"Memorials to slave-traders do not belong in places of worship. Jesus College wished to move the memorial to a place where it could be studied as an important historical memorial, without disrupting worship. I have no doubt that the law was followed in this instance, and that the Church of England's contested heritage guidance was used. But if we are content with a situation where people of colour are excluded from places of worship because of the pain caused by such memorials, then clearly we have a lot further to go in our journey towards racial justice.