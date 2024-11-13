Global South statement following the resignation of Justin Welby

The GSFA recognizes the observations, findings and recommendations of the Makin Report, including the danger of a church culture in which what is expedient takes priority over the values for which the Church stands. As we proceed with the Cairo Covenant, our fellowship will hold fast to paramount biblical and spiritual principles, including those of fostering a safe church, implementing oversight over best safeguarding procedures in the interests of all groups, parishioners, stakeholders and vulnerable persons who operate within the Anglican Communion.

There has never been a more challenging time for Global Anglicans to come together, and for senior church leaders to exercise their professional responsibilities to review and upgrade their safeguarding procedures, and to be held accountable for timely oversight and church discipline.

"May the Lord direct your hearts to the love of God and to the steadfastness of Christ" 2 Thessalonians 3:5

The Most Rev Dr Justin Badi Arama Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, and GSFA Chair

