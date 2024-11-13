- Home
Global South statement following the resignation of Justin Welby
The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches
November 13, 2024
My dear brothers & sisters,
As many of you will now know, the Archbishop of Canterbury resigned yesterday. This follows criticism in the Makin Report published last week of his failure to respond adequately and effectively to the sustained and uniquely brutal abuse of boys and young men dating back to the late 1970's.
We should hold in our prayers the many who were scarred by this experience and for whom this dramatic turn of events will stir up traumatic memories and re-visited distress. It is also a time of great personal challenge for the Archbishop himself and his family, who are coming under great strain. We continue to uphold them in prayer during this difficult time.
The GSFA recognizes the observations, findings and recommendations of the Makin Report, including the danger of a church culture in which what is expedient takes priority over the values for which the Church stands. As we proceed with the Cairo Covenant, our fellowship will hold fast to paramount biblical and spiritual principles, including those of fostering a safe church, implementing oversight over best safeguarding procedures in the interests of all groups, parishioners, stakeholders and vulnerable persons who operate within the Anglican Communion.
There has never been a more challenging time for Global Anglicans to come together, and for senior church leaders to exercise their professional responsibilities to review and upgrade their safeguarding procedures, and to be held accountable for timely oversight and church discipline.
"May the Lord direct your hearts to the love of God and to the steadfastness of Christ" 2 Thessalonians 3:5
The Most Rev Dr Justin Badi Arama Archbishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, and GSFA Chair
For further information:
Archbishop Titus Chung GSFA Primate Secretary
hon_secretary@thegsfa.org secretariat@thegsfa.org
Sasha Raven
Senior Executive Officer (Hon), GSFA Secretariat