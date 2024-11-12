Runners and riders: Who will be the next Archbishop of Canterbury?

Made up of both senior clergy and lay people, its role is to submit the name of a preferred candidate -- and a second appointable candidate -- to the Prime Minister. There are 16 voting members on the commission.

Sir Keir Starmer is constitutionally responsible for tendering advice on the appointment to the King.

The frontrunners to replace the Most Rev Justin Welby include:

Rt Revd Graham Usher Bishop of Norwich

The Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Rev Graham Usher, has served as the Church of England's lead bishop for the environment, focusing on climate action. Bishop Usher is regarded as a forward-thinking leader with a focus on social justice.

Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani Bishop of Chelmsford

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, was the Church of England's first Persian-born bishop. As an Iranian refugee, she has authority on issues related to immigration, diversity and multiculturalism within the Church. Dr Francis-Dehqani has been a critic of the Archbishop's managerial approach.

The Rt Revd Martyn Snow Bishop of Leicester

The Bishop of Leicester, the Rt Rev Martyn Snow, has worked to build relationships between different religious communities. Bishop Snow was the Archbishop's pick to succeed him.

Rt Revd Michael Beasley Bishop of Bath and Wells

The Bishop of Bath and Wells, the Rt Rev Michael Beasley, previously served as Bishop of Hertford and has a background in epidemiology. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he provided guidance on health-related issues within communities.

What is the role of the Archbishop of Canterbury?

The Church of England is presided over by two archbishops: the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has the privilege of crowning the kings and queens of England and ranks immediately after the princes of royal blood.

The Archbishop is seen as the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide.

Their official residence is at Lambeth Palace, London, with a second residence at the Old Palace in Canterbury.

The Archbishop is also the senior spiritual member of the House of Lords, the second chamber of the UK Parliament, and is the patron of several charities and organisations.

The first Archbishop of Canterbury was Augustine, who was sent to England by Pope Gregory I with the mission of converting the natives to Roman Christianity.