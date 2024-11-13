Statement from the Archbishop of the Province of Alexandria and Bishop of the Diocese of Egypt on the Resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury

Though an independent report has implicated Archbishop Justin Welby in these matters, he has offered a formal apology for the shortcomings in the investigation of these allegations and has submitted his resignation.

We express our deepest sympathy to the victims of these grievous acts. The Anglican Church remains steadfast in its commitment to being a safe haven for all members of society, particularly for the most vulnerable. Our Christian principles and biblical teachings remind us that every person is created in God's image, and therefore, we are called to stand firmly against any form of injustice or abuse.

Archbishop Samy Fawzy also emphasized the administrative independence of the Province of Alexandria, which includes Egypt, North Africa, and the Horn of Africa, as part of the global Anglican Communion. Our mission remains to share Christ's love with all and to ensure a safe and respectful environment for everyone we serve. We are dedicated to upholding values that reinforce transparency, accountability, and integrity.

While we continue in unity and fellowship with the Anglican churches across the Global South, we recognize that unity in the church does not imply tolerance of any breach of sacred trust. Rather, it calls us to uphold justice and pastoral care that embody Christ's spirit, alongside implementing effective measures to protect all individuals.

We urge everyone to continue in prayer for the church and for its mission to promote the principles of justice and compassion as taught in Scripture.