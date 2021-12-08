South Carolina Supreme Court Hears TEC Appeal from Judge Dickson's Interpretation of the 2017 Collective Opinions in Church Property Dispute

DIOCESAN PRESS RELEASE

Columbia, S.C. (December 8, 2021) - Today the South Carolina Supreme Court heard the appeal of Judge Edgar W. Dickson's interpretation of the high court's 2017 ruling. On June 19, 2020, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Edgar W. Dickson granted the motion by the Plaintiffs (The Anglican Diocese of S.C. and Parishes) for clarification and other relief related to the August 2017 ruling of the South Carolina Supreme Court. That ruling had the rare character of consisting of five separate opinions (the "Collective Opinions"). Judge Dickson's clarification determined that the disassociated parishes and The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina are, "affirmed as the title owners in fee simple absolute of their respective parish real properties."

The Episcopal Church's (TEC) arguments at that time that the Dennis Canon alone, or the Canon in conjunction with various pledges of allegiance and the like were sufficient to create a trust under South Carolina law were rejected. Judge Dickson's ruling clarified the Collective Opinions, explaining that, "the Dennis Canon by itself does not create a legally cognizable trust, nor does it transfer title to property." This affirmed that those congregations that followed state non-profit guidelines for their disassociation from TEC retained all their real and personal property.