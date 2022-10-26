jQuery Slider

Scottish Episcopal Church paid for suspended bishop’s trip to US

The Right Rev Anne Dyer, the Anglican bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, was removed from her duties last month

By IAN JACOBS
THE TIMES
October 26, 2022

Scotland’s first woman bishop visited the United States on a trip funded by her church while under suspension and facing investigation over claims of bullying and misconduct, it has emerged.

The Right Rev Anne Dyer, the Anglican bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, was removed from her duties last month, almost two years after priests and church staff claimed she had made their working lives intolerable.

Footage shows her at a ceremony marking the consecration of the Bishop of Connecticut on October 16, wearing an ecclesiastical collar and purple shirt. The Scottish Episcopal Church (SEC) confirmed it had funded the trip.

A senior cleric claimed the arrangement was inappropriate and would fuel ill feeling, adding: “She cannot be allowed to blur the boundaries of suspension.”

VOL: Bishop Jeffrey William Mello was consecrated the first openly homosexual bishop to serve as Connecticut's diocesan bishop

