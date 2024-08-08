Riots in England Test Limits of Immigration and what the Real Issue is

Every British citizen has a right to be respected and a responsibility to respect others, so that together we can build a cohesive and harmonious society for all.

As faith leaders, we salute the many people who have stepped forward to repair damage and restore their neighbourhoods. We pledge to work with government and all sections of society towards a constructive and compassionate dialogue on immigration and social cohesion.

This was reinforced by the Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft and Imam Monawar Hussain who urged coming together to support one another and continue to build a resilient, inclusive society. "Together, we can create a community where everyone feels valued, respected and given the space to flourish and contribute to our region and country."

They went on to advise against sharing social media posts without first verifying their accuracy. Let us all commit to being responsible digital citizens and help prevent the spread of false and inflammatory information.

But a response to the recent riots from Peter Whittle of the New Culture Forum had a different take on the riots shaking up towns and cities across England:

"Let me outline a scenario for you and let's call it how to make a people angry. First you take a people known for their tolerance and fair-mindedness, a people who are amongst the least racist people in the world and you open up their country to unprecedented levels of migration within the space of a decade. You tell those people that this is good for them and that any concerns they might have are simply a product of their own bigotry. You then tell them that it was forever thus, and that their country is in fact a nation of immigrants."

"Furthermore, you then tell them that their history is one of unmitigated evil. You stand by while their monuments and traditions are undermined. You go one further and tell them that they have white privilege, and that this is the root of the world's problems. At the same time you allow thousands of young men from myriad cultures to enter the country illegally and then you get the people to pay for it. You tell them that diversity is their greatest strength and that to even question this is akin to fascism. You tell them that they would effectively be nothing without unceasing migration."

"As the people become more frustrated, more angry, you disable their concerns by changing the terminology. You start calling them far right, you then make sure to police them in different ways, you accommodate some demonstrations, you come down hard on others. You arrest some but not others. All the while you tell them that this is for their own good. If you disagree there is no place for you in this new nirvana."

This is Britain, he said. "The fact is what we have now is a two-tier society, a two-tier government, a two-tier mainstream media, a two-tier liberal establishment, all of them treat our anger, our concerns as proof of our inherent bigotry, our innate badness. We are indeed therefore to be managed and handled.

"So the upshot of this past week, especially since Starmer's lamentable statement, is that millions of us are simply far right, a gigantic slur. I foresee a gradual delegitimizing of all non-left opinion, an increase in restrictions on even the blandest socially conservative opinion. There are signs within this government and the establishment of this tendency. I have highlighted many times the effect on free speech, of the new definition of islamophobia which will almost certainly be enshrined in law and which will make criticism of Islam almost impossible."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has vowed to take legal action against the rioters. Over the past week, police arrested more than 375 people for what Starmer has called "far-right thuggery."

But it wasn't only Mr. Whittle who sees the handwriting on the wall for England.

Melanie Phillips British public commentator, columnist, and author of Londonistan, described the situation as "Britain's multicultural disaster" and says thugs and agitators are piggybacking on a crisis caused by liberals.

"The murder last week of three little girls aged six, seven and nine at a school in Southport, in a stabbing attack by the British-born son of Rwandan immigrants which left several others injured, detonated the beginning of some of the most serious rioting seen in Britain for years.

"Inflamed by false accounts spread on social media that the attacker was a Syrian Muslim asylum-seeker and that he was on an MI6 watch list, violent mobs in Southport rioted, attacked a local mosque, and left more than 50 police officers injured.

"Since then, increasingly violent clashes have ensued in around a dozen cities. Whipped up by agitators such as Stephen Lennon (aka "Tommy Robinson") and other influencers, anti-immigrant mobs attacked mosques and horrifyingly tried to set fire to a hostel for asylum-seekers, with Muslim mobs in turn seeking out white people to attack. In Bolton, Muslim groups shouting "Allahu akhbar" clashed with anti-Muslim rioters. A mob in Middlesbrough shouted "smash the p--s" and "there ain't no black in the Union Jack" while targeting the homes of migrants, while footage on social media from elsewhere in the city appeared to show groups of Asian men attacking white men."

This is the result of years of ignoring the incendiary twin developments of mass immigration and progressive Islamisation, which I wrote about in my 2006 book Londonistan and which have got so much worse since then.

"There's been a remorseless series of attacks by Muslim extremists. After the 7/7 London bombings that killed 52 people in July 2005, the attack in 2017 on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 and injured more than a thousand. Eight people were murdered and 48 injured in the London Bridge attack a month later. In 2021, a teacher in Batley, West Yorkshire, went into hiding for his life after showing an image of Muhammad to his pupils in a lesson about the limits of free speech; he is still in hiding. In 2023, a 14 year-old autistic boy in Wakefield who dropped a copy of the Quran in the corridor of his Wakefield school during a prank received death threats and was harassed and demonized. Earlier this year, Muslim activists took London's secular Michaela school to court in an unsuccessful attempt to get the school to kowtow to demands for a prayer room."

Phillips says these and other such incidents are never discussed honestly. "The issue of Muslim aggression that underlies them is ignored or censored. Problems with Islamic religion or culture are regarded as taboo; the issues are discussed in euphemisms. Anyone who does speak plainly about such matters is immediately hung out to dry as "right-wing" or "far-right", the incoherent labels that are fixed onto anyone who contradicts left-wing dogma in order to stigmatize and silence them as social pariahs."

She says this is a tinderbox that has been under construction for years by successive administrations, starting with Tony Blair's government which set out to transform the country into a multicultural society through mass immigration.

Phillips blames multiculturalism. "Tolerance of other cultures and ethnicities should be a given in any civilized country. Multiculturalism, by contrast, is a doctrine which says all cultures must be deemed to have values that are no better or worse than any other. Multiculturalism therefore makes it impossible for a western society to require new arrivals to conform to its precepts such as equality for women, freedom of speech and tolerance of minorities."

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, speaks as if the only problem is "right-wing" thuggery. Certainly, that problem has been shockingly evident and should be dealt with. But so too should Muslim and left-wing thuggery. There have been numerous examples during these riots of Muslim mobs gratuitously attacking white people. Yet Starmer never calls these people "thugs."

She goes another step further. "Some of the Muslim mobs who are supposedly organizing in self-defense against anti-immigrant thugs are equipping themselves with ... Palestinian flags. Why is this? Are we supposed to think that the Palestinian flag now represents British law and order? Or are the Muslim mobs perhaps motivated by something other than self-defense?"

Neo-fascists and other thugs and agitators may be piggy-backing on such tensions; but this social disaster now under way is owned by the west's entitled liberals, whose arrogant disdain for the culture they have so willfully ruined knows no bounds.

England is paying the price for its ignorance of its own cultural, historical and spiritual heritage. It is why the Church of England has lost all relevance to the vast British public and why Welby himself is irrelevant and should resign.

You can read her full piece here: https://melaniephillips.substack.com/p/britains-multicultural-disaster