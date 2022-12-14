Pentecostal Church Leaders in Uganda Support Anglican Church Breakaway from Canterbury

Speaking at day one of the National Prayer Conference aimed at petitioning God for revival in Uganda, pastor Newman said that the decision by the Anglican Church is full proof that Uganda is a remnant nation as it was written in Romans 9:28-29.

Remnant is a small minority of people who will remain faithful to God and so be saved.

"If the Lord never left us a descendant, we would have turned into Sodom and Gomorrah. If the Church of Uganda is separating from Canterbury over homosexuality, that moves on to confirm that we as a nation of Uganda, are a remnant nation which vowed to stand for God."

Sodom and Gomorrah were two legendary biblical cities destroyed by God for their wickedness.

"We should all acknowledge God's creation of humankind as male and female and the unchangeable standard of Christian marriage between one man and one woman as the proper place for sexual intimacy and the basis of the family," Pastor Newman said.

He also urged all the people of God to repent their sins to maintain Christian values.

"What is going to change this nation is all of us to realize that we are a nation, we stand for God and our country. If we turn back to the Lord, the Lord will begin to give guidance, blessing in the light of the word of God, everything will change. The church has got to give our political leaders light on what God expects them to do."

Earlier, Ugandan Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba had threatened to cut ties with The Church of England.

Following the appointment of a homosexual to be the Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, a man living in a same-sex relationship, Archbishop Kaziimba blasted the appointment and threatened to cease recognizing the Church of England.

