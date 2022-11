Numbers Plummet as Twin Pandemic Years Empty Episcopal Church Pews

In mid-December 2019 the first case of the coronavirus was identified in Wuhan, China. During the first week of January the Center for Disease Control was made

aware of the illness in China. By January 15 the first American COVID case was found in Washington state. Five days later the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and on March 11 a worldwide pandemic was declared.

Meanwhile American life as we knew it continued unabated. The Super Bowl was played in Miami, Mardi Gras was held in New Orleans and churches were recovering from their lavish Christmas celebrations while actively planning for their Lenten events.

Then on March 12, in a proactive move, Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said he would support the shutdown of Episcopal churches to help control the spread of COVID-19. Throughout the church, diocesan bishops took him up on the deal. As the dioceses issued orders to curtail in-person worship one by one local churches closed their doors to parishioners in keeping with public health guidelines and diocesan encouragement.

Not only were churches shuttered but schools were closed, businesses were shut down and 21st century American life came to a screeching halt. Streets emptied. For the most part churches were deemed a non-essential part of American life during the shutdown. Grocery stores were considered essential, the abortion mill was considered necessary health care, liquor stores were also considered essential, but churches were not considered an important part of the emerging pandemic life. They were closed tight.

In quick order the 2020 Easter and Christmas celebrations were cancelled. Even open-air worship was forbidden, and clergy who tried outdoor services were faced with arrest, so they turned to the Internet to try and stay connected with their lockdown parishioners. Online services sprang up.

Now the 2021 Episcopal Church statistics have finally been released and they tell a sad tale of woe. Across the board dioceses not only suffered single digit statistical losses but double-digit losses. The number that really reflects the near total devastation wrought by the shutdown is the Average Sunday Attendance -- that is, how many people are in the pews for worship service. During the rest of 2020 and much of 2021 the answer was zero.

The two-year pandemic hit the churches with a devastating one-two punch. The numbers reveal the accumulative COVID losses. The percentages are brutal. It is left to be seen if the churches can rebound from such colossal losses or will the pews remain relatively empty as the rest of society returns to some degree of normalcy.

The church's statistics revealed the damage done. Below is a diocese-by-diocese breakdown of the two-year pandemic ASA percentages. The domestic ASA dropped below 500,000 for the first time in 2020 to 458,179. It dropped even more in 2021 to 293,851. All dioceses suffered double-digit percentage losses.

The numbers also reflect how harsh COVID restrictions were at the state, county, and community levels or by the local diocese.

Some states, counties, communities, and dioceses were draconian in their implementation of COVID restrictions. Other governors and bishops were less restrictive.

All dioceses suffered losses depending on how COVID was impacting their locality. But all-in-all Episcopal churches suffered huge losses, no matter their location, thus forcing 62 congregations to disband permanently.

THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH

(Domestic Dioceses)

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --11.6% (458,179)

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --36.1% (293,851)

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.3%

ALABAMA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --33.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --39.5%

ALASKA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --39.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --49.3%

ALBANY

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --24.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --24.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.3%

ARIZONA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --19.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --30.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.3%

ARKANSAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --2.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --42.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.3%

ATLANTA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --11.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --41.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --50.8%

BETHLEHEM

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --8.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --37.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.1%

CALIFORNIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --35.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.3%

CENTRAL FLORIDA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --39.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.5%

CENTRAL GULF COAST

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --30.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --17.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.5%

CENTRAL NEW YORK

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --11.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --31.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --39.2%

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --24.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --29.3%

CHICAGO

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --40.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --50.1%

COLORADO

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --39.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.7%

CONNECTICUT

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --41.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --47.3%

DALLAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --1.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --44.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --45.3%

DELAWARE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --40.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --44.1%

EAST CAROLINA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --12.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --28.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --37.5%

EAST TENNESSEE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --39.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.5%

EASTERN MICHIGAN

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --15.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --25.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --36.7%

EASTERN OREGON

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.3%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --34.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --45.1%

EASTON

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --17.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --46.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --37.5%

EAU CLAIRE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --39.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --2.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --41.0%

EL CAMINO REAL

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --13.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --34.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.8%

FLORIDA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --4.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --34.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --37.6%

FOND DU LAC

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --15.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --27.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.5%

(TEC) FORT WORTH

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --50.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: +67.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --14.8%

GEORGIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --42.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --47.9%

HAWAII

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --0.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --42.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.8%

IDAHO

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --26.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --16.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.3%

INDIANAPOLIS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: ±0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --38.5%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.5%

IOWA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --21.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --48.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --37.7%

KANSAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --1.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --41.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.3%

KENTUCKY

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --34.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --40.5%

LEXINGTON

SINGLE YEAR 2020: +1.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --50.8%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --50.3%

LONG ISLAND

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --28.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --30.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --50.5%

LOS ANGELES

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --31.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --15.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --42.1%

LOUISIANA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --18.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --26.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --40.2%

MAINE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --12.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --26.8%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --35.9%

MARYLAND

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --2.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --49.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --50.5%

MASSACHUSETTS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --14.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --38.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --47.2%

MICHIGAN

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --36.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --40.8%

MILWAUKEE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --14.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --25.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --36.4%

MINNESOTA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --15.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --33.8%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --44.2%

MISSISSIPPI

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --13.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --29.5%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --39.2%

MISSOURI

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --4.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --36.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.9%

MONTANA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --8.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --32.5%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.1%

NAVAJOLAND

SINGLE YEAR 2020: +5.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --44.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --41.9%

NEBRASKA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --27.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --31.6%

NEVADA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --15.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --40.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --49.3%

NEW HAMPSHIRE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: +2.3%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --38.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --37.2%

NEW JERSEY

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --26.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.4%

NEW YORK

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --34.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --38.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --55.5%

NEWARK

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --11.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --48.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --54.3%

NORTH CAROLINA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --2.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --52.8%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --54.1%

NORTH DAKOTA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --12.8%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --27.4%

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --26.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --45.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --46.7%

NORTHERN INDIANA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --8.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --30.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --41.7%

NORTHERN MICHIGAN

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --39.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: +24.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --24.9%

NORTHWEST TEXAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --0.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --33.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --33.5%

NORTHWESTERN PENNSYLVANIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --3.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --33.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --35.7%

OHIO

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --37.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.2%

OKLAHOMA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --15.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --24.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --36.2%

OLYMPIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --15.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --45.8%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --54.2%

OREGON

SINGLE YEAR 2020: +3.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --56.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --54.7%

PENNSYLVANIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --27.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --34.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --52.1%

(TEC) PITTSBURGH

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --4.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --35.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.2%

RHODE ISLAND

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --8.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --30.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --36.5%

RIO GRANDE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --36.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --39.8%

ROCHESTER

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.3%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --37.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --41.7%

SAN DIEGO

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --2.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --44.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --45.8%

(TEC) SAN JOAQUIN

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --17.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --22.8%

(TEC) SOUTH CAROLINA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --26.3%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --30.4%

SOUTH DAKOTA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --28.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: +5.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --24.1%

SOUTHEAST FLORIDA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --13.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --36.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --45.5%

SOUTHERN OHIO

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --0.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --36.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.22%

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --7.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --39.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --43.4%

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: +3.6%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --41.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.8%

SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --5.8%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --43.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --46.7%

SPOKANE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.3%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --34.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.8%

SPRINGFIELD

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --32.5%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --36.7%

TENNESSEE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --35.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --0.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --36%

TEXAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --4.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --43.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --45.6%

UPPER SOUTH CAROLINA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --24.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --35.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --51.2%

UTAH

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --13.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --29.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --39.3%

VERMONT

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --29.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --40.4%

VIRGINIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --16.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --33.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --28%

WASHINGTON, DC

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --12.1%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --41.9%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --49%

WEST MISSOURI

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --2.3%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --32.6%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --34.2%

WEST TENNESSEE

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --34.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --35.4%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --51.2%

WEST TEXAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --2.2%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --39.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --40.3%

WEST VIRGINIA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --23.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --22.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --40.0%

WESTERN KANSAS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --6.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --24.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --29.3%

WESTERN LOUISIANA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --28.9%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: +9.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --22.3%

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --19.7%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --24.0%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --38.9%

WESTERN MICHIGAN

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --7.5%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --30.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --35.4%

WESTERN NEW YORK

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --21.4%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --25.2%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --41.2%

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --9.0%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --27.7%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --34.2%

WYOMING

SINGLE YEAR 2020: --10.3%

SINGLE YEAR 2021: --14.1%

COMBINED PANDEMIC TOTAL: --23.9%

Mary Ann Mueller is a journalist living in Texas. She is a regular contributor to VirtueOnline