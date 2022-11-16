jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Nondenominational' Is Now the Largest Segment of American Protestants
Nondenominational' Is Now the Largest Segment of American Protestants

Nondenominational' Is Now the Largest Segment of American Protestants
US Religion Census finds independent congregations have surged in the last decade.

By Daniel Silliman
CHRISTIANITY TODAY
November 16, 2022

Not the "nones," who have commanded attention for years, as the number of Americans who don't identify with a specific religious tradition has grown from just 5 percent during the Cold War to around 30 percent today. This is the nons--nondenominational Christians, people who shake off organizational affiliations, disassociate from tradition, and free themselves from established church brands.

The number of nondenominational churches has surged by about 9,000 congregations over the course of a decade, according to new decennial data released by the US Religion Census. Little noticed, they have been quietly remaking the religious landscape.

There are now five times more nondenominational churches than there are Presbyterian Church (USA) congregations. There are six times more nondenominational churches than there are Episcopal. And there are 3.4 million more people in nondenominational churches than there are in Southern Baptist ones.

If "nondenominational" were a denomination, it would be the largest Protestant one, claiming more than 13 percent of churchgoers in America.

TO READ MORE CLICK HERE: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/november/religion-census-nondenominational-church-growth-nons.html?utm_source=CT+Weekly+Newsletter&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_term=15333&utm_content=11386&utm_campaign=email

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org