Nondenominational' Is Now the Largest Segment of American Protestants

The number of nondenominational churches has surged by about 9,000 congregations over the course of a decade, according to new decennial data released by the US Religion Census. Little noticed, they have been quietly remaking the religious landscape.

There are now five times more nondenominational churches than there are Presbyterian Church (USA) congregations. There are six times more nondenominational churches than there are Episcopal. And there are 3.4 million more people in nondenominational churches than there are in Southern Baptist ones.

If "nondenominational" were a denomination, it would be the largest Protestant one, claiming more than 13 percent of churchgoers in America.

TO READ MORE CLICK HERE: https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2022/november/religion-census-nondenominational-church-growth-nons.html?utm_source=CT+Weekly+Newsletter&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_term=15333&utm_content=11386&utm_campaign=email