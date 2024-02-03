NIGERIAN ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOP SUSPENDS NORTH AMERICAN BISHOP

By Godfrey Olukya

VOL African Correspondent

www.virtueonline.org

February 3, 2024

The Anglican Archbishop of Nigeria, The Most Rev. Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba has approved the suspension of the Rt. Rev. Olukayode Adebogun as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (in both his erstwhile role as a Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Trinity (ADOTT) and as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada).

The immediate full investigation and suspension refers to a series of utterances and actions attributed to Bishop Adebogun since the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (CON) held at Nnewi from 12 to 16 September 2023. which sought to undermine the authority and lawful directives of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and Canada generally.