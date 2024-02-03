- Home
NIGERIAN ANGLICAN ARCHBISHOP SUSPENDS NORTH AMERICAN BISHOP
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African Correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
February 3, 2024
The Anglican Archbishop of Nigeria, The Most Rev. Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba has approved the suspension of the Rt. Rev. Olukayode Adebogun as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (in both his erstwhile role as a Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Trinity (ADOTT) and as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada).
The immediate full investigation and suspension refers to a series of utterances and actions attributed to Bishop Adebogun since the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria (CON) held at Nnewi from 12 to 16 September 2023. which sought to undermine the authority and lawful directives of the Primate of the Church of Nigeria and the General Synod of the Church of Nigeria with regard to the Church of Nigeria Mission in North America and Canada generally.
A statement made by the Anglican Church of Nigeria communication officer, Korede Akintunde the suspension is by the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) acting pursuant to its inherent powers in the Constitution and Canons (Canon XVI 1 paragraphs (g) and (h) of the Constitution and Canons) to suspend any consecrated Bishop whether serving in Nigeria or outside Nigeria in relation to breaches of the said Constitution and Canons.
Bishop Nathan Kanu, the Coordinating Bishop of CONNAM will take over all responsibilities as a Bishop of the Church in North America pending the assignment of a Canon Missioner Area to superintend Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada pending investigation into Bishop Adebogun's conduct as a Bishop of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).
The suspension was contained in a press release on Tuesday by Korede Akintunde, the church's Communication Officer.
END