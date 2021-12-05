LONDON: Pro LGBT Vicar appointed to lead Holy Trinity Brompton

In 2016, while at St. Peter's in Brighton, the Revd Canon Archie Coates lent his support to the UK's largest gay pride parade, saying many in his congregation would take part.

Is this the beginning of the end for Holy Trinity Brompton and Alpha? I hope not but fear it might be.

From the 2016 Christianity Today article:

Churches are preparing for the UK's largest gay pride march this weekend in Brighton.

Tens of thousands are expected to turn out on the seafront in Brighton and Hove for the annual "pride parade" through the town to the festival on Saturday morning.

A number of churches are dotted along the march's route. While the issue of homosexuality and same-sex marriage is highly controversial in many of Britain's churches -- including the Church of England -- the local Anglican Diocese of Chichester has said its churches have "created a range of inclusive events to celebrate" the festival. Some churches are putting theological questions to one side in an effort to be open and welcoming.

A key landmark on the route is the evangelical Anglican church St Peter's, known as the "cathedral of Brighton". Vicar Archie Coates told Christian Today he was "very supportive" of the parade and a lot of people in his congregation would be taking part.

"It's great because it celebrates diversity as much as it celebrates LGBT people," he said. "In our congregation we have a lot of diversity and a lot of LGBT people and we are very supportive."

The church was planted by the charismatic London church Holy Trinity Brompton in 2009 and around 1,000 people attend every Sunday.