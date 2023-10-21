The Leader, the Holy Spirit, and the State of the Church

In many Anglican churches in North America, we self-describe as "three streams." Word. Spirit. Sacrament. He gets top billing, at least in concept. When I ask leaders to talk about this stream of the Holy Spirit, I find He's often relegated to the prayer ministry during communion--and that's it. It makes me wonder: Why don't we just say we're "two streams" if that's who we are?

I don't think a lot of leaders would like my top three.

He's all I'd talk about.

Can You Hear Him?

This is not hard.

The Lord Jesus said it clearly to His seven churches in Revelation: "He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches." 1 Simple rule: Healthy ears, healthy church. The danger is we don't listen. We do to Him what the Laodiceans did to Jesus and push Him out. Can you see Him standing outside, knocking, urging: "If anyone hears My voice and opens the door"? 2

If you can hear, can you hear?

To the people of Israel, the Lord persistently sent prophets with one message: "Listen to My voice." In Hebrew, the word for listen and obey are the same. They did neither: "Yet they did not obey or incline their ear, but walked in the stubbornness of their evil heart..." 3

It's my first principle: Can you hear Him?

Think about the gospels; same story. Our Lord was brutal with the religious leaders of His day. They upheld the traditions. They devoted themselves to Scripture. They were gifted "two stream" leaders who could hear the prophets of the past but killed the prophets of the present. Jesus called them "snakes" and wept over Jerusalem calling her "the city that kills the prophets..."

They refused to listen.

Stephen was just as brutal. To the same leaders, before they stoned him to death, he said, "You stiff-necked people, uncircumcised in heart and ears, you always resist the Holy Spirit." 5 The diagnosis: Uncircumcised heart and ears! Is that you? Are you resisting the Holy Spirit?

Can you hear Him?

We know this principle. It's what keeps our marriages healthy. Try it. If we stop listening, we feel it. We drift apart. It's the same with the Lord the moment we stop "hearing what the Spirit says." Show me a healthy leader, and I'll show you someone who lives and breathes Isaiah 50:4 every day: "He awakens Me morning by morning. He awakens My ear to listen as a disciple."

We've got to start here. First principle: "He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says..."

Can You Follow Him?

This kind of hearing changes us.

When we give this gift to each other--to listen, really listen--we make it possible for trust to deepen, our relationship to grow, and our love for each other to reach new heights.

It's what our Lord wants for us. Before He ascended to His Father, He promised the Holy Spirit would come to teach us all things, guide us in all truth, disciple us in character, convict of us sin, protect us from evil, empower us in mission, and always--always--glorify Him. 6

He wants us to be in relationship with the Holy Spirit.

"Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit."

Acts 2:38

Soon, we learn to hear His voice. When we sin, we feel it. We "grieve the Holy Spirit of God." 7 When we exercise too much control in worship services or in decisions on leadership council or staff, we find we "quench the Spirit." 8 But when we listen to Him and, in obedience, follow Him, we find ourselves being led by Him. It's why Scripture says, "For all who are being led by the Spirit of God, these are sons and daughters of God." 9

So I ask: Is He in the lead, or are you?

What does it look like for Him to lead? We see it in Acts 15...

This article by Bishop Thad Barnum was written exclusively for the American Anglican Council's Encompass magazine, a quarterly mailing that features writings by current Anglican leaders on theology and church life.