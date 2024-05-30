Holy Orders in the ACNA

As the College of Bishops prepares to elect a new Archbishop, we celebrate with gratitude the 15th anniversary of the Anglican Church in North America, recognizing the Province's steadfast commitment to orthodox Anglicanism and gospel mission.

While we are hopeful for the continued fruitfulness of orthodox Anglicanism in North America, we believe that the unresolved issue of women's ordination to the priesthood imperils the mission of our Province. As ACNA clergy, we wish to restate the biblical and consensus position of the Great Tradition. We hope that this statement will unify clergy seeking to articulate the Faith once for all delivered, and chart the direction we pray our next Archbishop will lead us.

We affirm the College of Bishops' 2017 Vancouver Statement that the ordination of women to the priesthood is a "recent innovation to Apostolic Tradition and Catholic Order," and we affirm the theological conclusion that the practice has "insufficient scriptural warrant."

We believe the teaching of Holy Scripture, as interpreted by the consensus of the Great Tradition, that only men may be ordained to the priesthood. With humility and filial affection, we pray that our Bishops will conform to this teaching and practice.

We receive from our own Church the method by which this conclusion is reached: The Bible must be obeyed "in its plain and canonical sense, respectful of the church's historic and consensual reading" (Jerusalem Declaration, Art. 2). That is, Scripture should be interpreted according to the "Church's historic interpretation" (To Be A Christian, Q. 33). This hermeneutical principle rightly prevented our Church from allowing same-sex marriage. This same principle likewise makes no allowance for the ordination of women to the priesthood.

We affirm the inherent dignity and equality of women, made in the image of God, and reject any ideology that devalues God's good creation of both male and female. Any conception of ministry that renders sexual difference meaningless, or that values women only insofar as they conform to male norms, opposes God's created order.

We advocate for the further development of a robust biblical anthropology, underwritten by the Great Tradition, that elucidates the significance of sexual difference, especially as it pertains to both Holy Matrimony and Holy Orders.

We assert that a flourishing Church welcomes and values the spiritual gifts of her daughters as well as her sons, as evidenced by the men and women honored in our Calendar of Commemorations (BCP 2019). We reject clericalism which holds forth ordained ministry as a superior form of serving Christ. We desire to see a renewal of lay ministries of men and women equipped for the work of ministry and building up of the body of Christ.

We pray for the unity of Christ's one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church. We long for the reunion of a divided Christendom. We believe, however, that such unity never comes at the expense of Apostolic Tradition, Catholic Order, and scriptural warrant; rather, it is through these that the Church will realize the full and fruitful unity for which our Lord prayed.

We interpret the legal stipulations of our provincial constitution to be non-constraining of our Bishops in their stewardship and teaching of the Catholic Faith (ACNA Constitution, Art. X.1). Therefore, we are hopeful that the College of Bishops, led by the Holy Spirit and exercising their God-given authority, can find a creative solution to restore orthodoxy to Holy Orders prior to any constitutional amendment.

Gracious Father, we pray for your holy Catholic Church. Fill it with all truth, in all truth with all peace. Where it is corrupt, purify it; where it is in error, direct it; where in anything it is amiss, reform it. Where it is right, strengthen it; where it is in want, provide for it; where it is divided, reunite it; for the sake of Jesus Christ your Son our Savior. Amen.

The Feast of St. Augustine, first Archbishop of Canterbury, 2024

The Rev. Blake Johnson

The Rev. Ben Jefferies

The Rev. Jay Thomas

Signed by

The Rev. Dr. Hans Boersma

The Rev. Dr. Ben Sharpe

The Rev. Dr. Gerald McDermott

The Rev. Brandon LeTourneau

The Rev. David McElrea

The Rev. Kyle Clark

The Rev. Benjamin Davis

The Very Rev. Austin Lee Goggans

The Rev. Joshua Shane Kramer

The Rev. J. Kelman

The Rev. Kelly O'Sullivan

The Rev. Dr. J. S. S. Patterson

The Rev. Matthew Maule

The Rev. Nicholas E. Ziegenhagen

The Rev. Ricky McCarl

The Rev. Barton J. Gingerich

The Rev. Charles A. Collins, Jr.

The Rev. Hunter Van Wagenen

The Rev. Dr. Eric Jorgensen

The Rev. Dcn. Kevin Murphy

The Rev. Can. Stephen Linkous

The Rev. Jacob A. Rogers

The Rev. Joshua Spencer

The Rev. Dr. Kelly L. O'Lear

The Rev. Dr. Eric Parker

The Rev. Shay Gregorie Jr.

The Rev. Dr. James Andrew Gibson III

The Rev. Jeremy Johnson

The Rev. Enrique Melchor

The Rev. Michael J. Carr, Sr.

The Rev. Tait Deems

The Rev. Philip D. Lyman

The Ven. Lee R Stafki

The Rev. Jonathan M. Kell

The Rev. Can. J Scott Houser

The Rev. R.Keith Boettner

The Rev. Dr. Jon C. Shuler

The Rev. Spencer Amaral

The Rev. Benjamin Pearce

The Rev. Dr. Paul C. Edgerton

The Rev. Philip Hanner

The Rev. Dr. Jady Koch

The Rev. Michael Blitz

The Ven. Dr. Jon W Abboud

The Rev. Dcn. Carl F. Wegner

The Rev. David George

The Rev. Derek Roberts

The Rev. Dr. Seth Snyder

The Rev. Denys A. Scully

The Rev. Shawn Riley

The Rev. Jerry K. Shriver, Jr.

The Rev. Mitchell Keppler

The Rev. Dr. Charles Erlandson

The Rev. Warwick Fuller

The Rev. Daniel Claire

The Rev. Andrew Evans

The Rev. Richard Tarsitano

The Rev. Sulmane Maigadi

The Ven. Ryan Davis

The Rev. Kenneth D. Mills

The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Trostle

The Rev. Jarrod Hill

The Rev. Jesse Barkalow

The Rev. Elmer S. Miguel

The Rev. Andrew Powell

The Rev. Donald Hughes

The Rev. Jeff Stubbs, SSC

The Very Rev. John Jordan, SSC

The Rev. Andrew J. Thebeau

The Very Rev. Alan Horton

The Rev. Richard R. Daly

The Rev. Joseph Francis SSC

The Rev. William T. Estes

The Rev. Dr. Charles Thebeau

The Rev. Edward A Fitzhugh, SSC

The Rev. Spencer Stubblefield

The Rev. Can. Dwight D. Duncan

The Very Rev. Donald R. Sackett

The Rev. Andrew Petta

The Rev. Travis Province

The Rev. Timothy Taylor

The Rev. Dr. Jeffery Logan

The Rev. Can. Robert Tomlinson SSC

The Very Rev. William A. Crary, Jr.

The Rev. Sergio Leal

The Rev. John Heffron

The Rev. Terence Jordan

The Very Rev. Cooper W. Morelock

The Rev. John Phelps

The Very Rev. Michael James Novotny

The Rev. Lawrence Adams

The Rev. Richard W. Workowski

The Rev. Alan Heatherington

The Very Rev. Can. Eric T. Raskopf

The Rev. Can. Dr. Robert W. Bosworth, Jr., SSC

The Very Rev. Chris Findley

The Rev. Can. John Munson

The Rev. Stuart B. Smith

The Rev. Brandon J. Hughes

The Rev. Zack Clemmons

The Ven. Isaac J. Rehberg

The Rev. Joseph P Calandra, Jr., BCC CPES-E

The Rev. Michael Brooks

The Rev. Nicholas C. Athanaelos, SSC

The Rev. Dr. Greg Peters

The Rev. Can. Steven Saul

If you want to sign this appeal, please do so via this form.

The Rev. Dr. John M. Linebarger

The Rev. Terry W. Gatwood

The Rev. David Pennylegion

The Rev. Cliff Gobin

The Very Rev. B. Townsend Waddill, III

The Rev. Luke Childs

The Rev. Gerry Grossman

The Rev. Dcn. Conley Runions

The Rev. Jerry Cimijotti

The Rev. Can. Robert Aldridge

The Rev. Timothy Scott Rutherford

The Rev. Joseph Odell

The Rev. Keith Hartsell

The Rev. Erin Giles

The Rev. Bradley Page

The Rev. Lee M. Nelson, SSC

The Rev. Dr. Jonathan M. Back

The Rev. Jim Hagan

The Ven. Andrew Brashier

The Rev. Clay W. Thompson

The Rev. Chad Rigney

The Rev. Michael R. Colley

The Rev. Dcn. Amos Martel

The Rev. Jake Austin

The Rev. Steve Macias

The Rev. Cody Dotson

The Rev. Kenneth R. Cook

The Rev. David France

The Rev. Timothy E. Felch

The Rev. Dr. Sudduth Rea Cummings

The Rev. Can. Lawrence Bausch

The Rev. Sam Wilgus

The Rev. Wesley Owens

The Rev. Dcn. Jared Lovell

The Rev. Kenneth C. Lopez

The Rev. Ronald Moore

The Rev. Dcn. Steven E. Watson

The Rev. Michael S. Mobley

The Rev. Aaron T. Cappucci

The Rev. Jason M. Constantine

The Very Rev. Michael Fry

The Rev. Dr. James Sweeney

The Rev. Rob Belton

The Rev. Can. Joel E. Hampton, SSC

The Rev. Andrew Voelkel

The Rev. Daniel Steiner

The Rev. Dominic D. Taranto

The Rev. William Harrison

The Rev. Michael D. Vinson

The Rev. Salvador A. Ordonez-Fino, SSC

The Rev. Creighton Friedrich

The Rev. Timothy M. Matkin

The Rev. Alexander Wilgus

The Rev. John Kincaid

The Rev. Kevin Seaver

The Rev. Dr. Matthew R. Miller

The Rev. Charles F. Sutton, Jr

The Rev. R. Wesley Brown

The Rev. Dcn. Kerwin Wade

The Ven. Thomas Hightower

The Rev. Michael T. Shaw

The Rev. Can. Zachary L. Nash

The Rev. Travis Abercrombie

The Rev. William Jenkins, Jr.

The Rev. Cedric R. Benner

The Ven. Daniel W. Hardin

The Rev. Dr. Nathan Weaver

The Rev. Can. J. Scott Wilson

The Rev. Philip L. Tjoelker

The Rev. Michael K. Templin

The Rev. Dr. John C. Clark

The Rev. Brian Campbell

The Very Rev. Lawrence H. Hill

The Rev. Matthew Rogers, SSC

The Rev. Dcn. K. Timothy Kline

The Rev. Can. Jason Grote

The Rev. Dr. John Mabus

The Rev. Paul S. Howden

The Rev. Andrew Brummett

The Rev. Dcn. Ronald Jutrzy

The Rev. Dr. Robert Bowman

The Rev. William Henry Shontz

The Rev. Dr. Benjamin E. Bernier

The Rev. David N. Beckmann

The Rev. Henry L. Pendergrass

The Rev. Matt Traylor

The Rev. Shaun LaDuc, SSC

The Rev. Jim Curry

The Rev. Dale White

The Rev. Dcn. Steven Edwards

The Very Rev. T. Denman Isgett

The Rev. Jon M. Lipka

The Rev. Christopher John Parrish

The Rev. Christopher J. Bodiford

The Rev. Tony Faint

The Rev. Dcn. Carl Loeb

The Rev. Jason Hill

The Rev. Russell Reed

The Rev. Rogers Huck Meredith

The Rev. Rickey Brown, MSJ

The Rev. Matt Kennedy

The Rev. Peter Levasseur

The Ven. Michael J. McKinnon

The Rev. Dr. James Hutchison

The Very Rev. Geoffrey A. Boland, SSC

The Rev. Nicholas Moon

The Rev. Michael Flowers

The Rev. Gregory K. Myers

The Rev. Adewale Giwa-Alaka, OSC

The Rev. David F. Klein

The Rev. Dr. Francisco L. Muñiz

The Rev. John Allen

The Rev. James Sullivan

The Rev. Can. J. A. Kramer

The Rev. Timothy Doubblestein

The Rev. David D. Reed

The Rev. Dr. Attillio J. Zarrella

The Rev. Dcn. David Michael Smith

The Rev. Can. J. Todd Renner

The Very Rev. Keith J. Roberson

The Rev. Dr. Rodney Wood

The Rev. Jeremy Swaggerty

The Rev. Keith J. Acker, SSC

The Rev. Jeffrey Smith

The Very Rev. Mark Royster

The Rev. Dcn. Brian C. Sears

The Rev. Gregory Chase

The Rev. Ronald E. Drummond, Jr., SSC

The Rev. Chris Borah

The Rev. Terrence A. Welty IV

The Very Rev. Dr. Alan L. Andraeas, ObSB

The Rev. Aaron White

The Rev. Can. Richard Bates, OMS, BCC

The Rev. Marc Omar

The Very Rev. Mark E. Rudolph

The Rev. Jeremy Phelps

The Rev. Matthew Brench

The Rev. Dr. Shane Copeland

The Rev. Jared Driscoll

The Rev. John Price

The Rev. Can. Jon Beadle

The Rev. Drew Knowles

The Rev. Andrew Gray

The Rev. Jon Hall

The Rev. Steven C. Abbott

The Rev. Eric Cosentino

The Rev. David Watts

The Rev. Tim J. Smith

The Very Rev. Robert D. Lemmon, MSJ

The Rev. Howard R. Giles III

The Rev. John Mack

The Rev. Dcn. Matthew D. Visk

The Rev. Kent Bartel

The Very Rev. Can. John H. Park, SSC

The Very Rev. Terry G. Moore

The Rev. Dcn. Nathan Dunlap

The Very Rev. Can. Michael Penfield

The Rev. Dcn. Ben Moore

The Rev. Dr. David Mathus, SSC

The Rev. John A Porter

The Very Rev. Charles T. Carlberg, Jr.

The Rev. Călin Popa

The Rev. Dcn. Timothy Andrew Gehrke

The Rev. Charles J. Arturo

The Rev. Steven M. McCarthy, SSC

The Rev. Reid Nelson Wightman

The Rev. Richard L. Jones

The Very Rev. Dr. Steven R. Rutt

The Rev. Michael Moorehead, MSJ

The Ven. Richard A. Lepage II

The Rev. Kevin Whitfield

The Rev. Dr. Bryan A. Stewart

The Rev. D. Frank Bowler

The Ven. Lawrence McElrath

The Rev. Wayne McNamara

The Rev. Gary Blaylock

We are thankful for the support communicated to us via laymen and women throughout the province. If you are not eligible to sign but desire to lend your support to this statement -- we encourage you to reach out directly to your Diocesan Bishop or encourage your own parish's clergy to sign.