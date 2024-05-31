Global Christian community invited to gather in 25 hours of prayer and worship

Hosted in-person and virtually from six continents, Gather25 will use television broadcasts, radio, and live streams to enable Christians anywhere in the world to take part from their homes, theatres, and local churches or attend one of the live broadcast sites in person.

Taking advantage of the latest breakthroughs in real-time, simultaneous translation technology, Gather25 will make live music, teaching, prayers, and international stories of hope and faith available in multiple languages, reaching believers from all over the world.

"For the first time in history, the entire global Church is actually able to gather. So we are inviting all 2.5 billion people who love Jesus to come together to pray, to see stories of the church, and to commission them to become missionaries wherever they are to reach the ends of the earth," said Jennie Allen, the founder and visionary behind Gather25.

Each continent will take a turn hosting a portion of the 25 hours, allowing local churches, ministries, and leaders to share stories of what God is doing in their part of the world. They will also be able to lead times of worship, and inspire their congregations to go out and share the Gospel with a world that needs it desperately.

"Gather25 is an opportunity for God's people to become one, with Christ at the centre. For 25 hours we'll be hearing stories of God's power across the earth and worshipping with our great family of Jesus followers," said Dr Charles Mugisha, Co-Founder of Africa New Life Ministries and lead pastor of New Life Bible Church Rwanda.

"There are billions of people and many people groups, who don't know the love of God -- my prayer is that Gather25 would ignite a new commissioning of the church under the power of the Holy Spirit so that every soul would be reached with the love of God."