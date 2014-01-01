The Simplicity of Justification

"I Tell you that this man, rather than the other, went home justified by God."Luke 18:14

"This man" to whom Jesus referred was one of the hated Jews who served the Roman Empire by collecting the people's taxes to be paid to their Gentile occupying overlords. Their office was regarded as almost akin to treachery and often conducted in a dishonest, self-serving manner. It would have been very unusual to find such a person in the temple. The other person to have entered the house of prayer simultaneously was a Pharisee filled with arrogance and self-righteousness. His speech before the Lord was not humble petition but a recital of his mistaken self-worth. The man presumed that his legalistic performance in life qualified himself for divine approval and reward.

The tragic verdict of the Savior was the Pharisee's bold praying about himself; this is a more common fault that may be more prevalent than we surmise, for much actual prayer is directed toward self-interest from a point of hubris in the heart that presents claims to God from a sense of entitlement and our supposed special well-deserved association with him. Genuine humility is lacking and ill-desert is not recognized. The harsh judgment of the tax collector enters many of our minds wherever notorious wickedness is discovered. Our observation of the character and conduct of certain individuals turns to contempt and translates into judgment - an attitude none of us can afford without hypocrisy.