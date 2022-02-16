FULL COMMUNION AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE ANGLICAN PROVINCE OF AMERICA AND THE TRADITIONAL ANGLICAN CHURCH

Let us pray that this effort toward the reunification of the Continuing Anglican Churches will bear fruit in the Kingdom of God, and enliven further ecumenical discussions with our brethren across the Anglican Continuum. This is another important step forward in reuniting the Continuing Anglican Churches as we seek to strengthen our common witness in our Lord Jesus Christ, to His saving Gospel, and to the historic Anglican tradition within the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church.

Together, the Anglican Province of America and the Traditional Anglican Church have achieved another stage in the direction towards the reconciliation and reunification of the Christian Church in her Anglican expression.

This Concordat will be formally signed at a Solemn Pontifical Mass at Saint Barnabas Cathedral in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 22, 2022, being the Fifth Sunday After Easter.

May we all be one -- Ut unum sint!

The Most Reverend Chandler Holder Jones, SSC

Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Province of America

Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese of the Eastern United States

The Most Reverend Shane B. Janzen, OSG

Primate of the Traditional Anglican Church

Metropolitan of the Anglican Catholic Church of Canada Bishop Ordinary of the Diocese of Canada West

Media Release (APA-TAC Full Communion Agreement)

AGREEMENT ESTABLISHING FULL SACRAMENTAL COMMUNION (COMMUNIO IN SACRIS) BETWEEN

THE ANGLICAN PROVINCE OF AMERICA AND THE TRADITIONAL ANGLICAN CHURCH

THE Anglican Province of America (together with the APA Global Mission Partners

set out in the attached Schedule) and the Traditional Anglican Church, desiring to

walk together in the Way of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, believing and upholding the

Christian Faith and Catholic Religion, and particularly as the same was received and is

expressed in the historic Anglican Tradition, and seeking full sacramental communion

(communio in sacris) one with the other, do hereby agree and bind ourselves to the

following Agreement:

1. We do, in accordance with this Agreement, enter into full sacramental communion

(communio in sacris) one with the other; and do thereby recognize each other's

Orders, Liturgy, Doctrine, and Discipline, while respecting the canonical

independence and doctrinal integrity of each Church.

2. We acknowledge each other to be orthodox and catholic Anglicans in virtue of our

common adherence to the fundamental principles and authorities accepted by and

summarized in The Affirmation of Saint Louis (1977).

3. We recognize in each other in all essentials the same faith; the same sacraments; the

same moral teaching; and the same worship; likewise, we recognize in each other the

same Holy Orders of bishops, priests, and deacons in the same Apostolic Succession.

4. We do by this Agreement admit all members in good standing of each Church to full

participation in the liturgy of each Church and to receive the Sacraments one of the

other.

5. We recognize and honor the jurisdictional integrity of each Church, seeking always to

respect the authority of each with regard to its parishes, clergy and people.

6. We do by this Agreement recognize and encourage the clergy of each Church to

minister, preach, and otherwise participate in the liturgy of each Church, subject

always to the canonical discipline and liturgical practice of the respective Church and

the prior expressed permission of the respective Bishops Ordinary.

7. We recognize and respect that the clergy of each Church remain under the authority

of their respective Bishop Ordinary until they are transferred by Letters Dimissory or

other instruments of transfer. We will permit no clergy to transfer from one

jurisdiction to another without the permission of the Bishop Ordinary who has

licensed him.

8. While seeking unity with other Christians within the fellowship of the one holy

Catholic and Apostolic Church, and working for a true restoration of the visible Unity

of all orthodox Christians, it is our desire to preserve and maintain our Anglican

identity; that is to say, to uphold and remain faithful to the Catholic Faith, Apostolic

Order, Orthodox Worship, and Evangelical Witness of the historic Anglican Tradition

revealed in Holy Writ, defined in the three Creeds, maintained by the undivided

primitive Church in the Seven Ecumenical Councils, and set forth in the Book of

Common Prayer.