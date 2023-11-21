Evangelicals must flee Church of England to Retain their Integrity

Church of England evangelicals need to know what happened in the US and Canada, and how a small coterie of shrill, strident, whiny pansexualists took over the church, driving out its evangelicals and Anglo Catholics. The final insult, the forcing out of a godly evangelical Catholic bishop from a diocese because he refused to allow homosexual marriages to be performed in his diocese (Albany), clinched it. This aging diocese will be gone in a decade if not sooner.

A little history.

The following General Convention resolutions track the history of sexual acquiescence in The Episcopal Church.

GENERAL CONVENTION RESOLUTIONS ON SSB/SSM (1991-2022)

•1991-A104 Concurred. Affirm Church's Teaching on Sexual Expression and Prepare a Pastoral Teaching. The 70th General Convention affirms that physical sexual expression is appropriate only within the lifelong monogamous "union of husband and wife." It calls the Church to continue to reconcile the discontinuity between this teaching and the experience of members of this body and requests preparation of a Pastoral Teaching.

•1994-C042 Concurred. Prepare Report Considering Rites for Same-Sex Commitments. The 71st General Convention directs the preparation of a report on the theological foundations and pastoral considerations of rites honoring love and commitment between persons of the same sex. It directs that no rites be developed unless authorized by the General Convention.

•1997-C002 Rejected. On the Topic of Rites for the Blessing of Same-Sex Relationships. The 72nd General Convention rejects a resolution concerning rites for blessing same-sex relationships.

•2000-D039 Concurred. Acknowledge Relationships Other Than Marriage and Existence of Disagreement. The 73rd General Convention affirms the variety of human relationships in and outside of marriage and acknowledges disagreement over the Church's traditional teaching on human sexuality. This opened the door to fornication.

•2003-C051 Concurred. Consider Blessing Committed, Same-Gender Relationships. The 74th General Convention discusses the blessing of committed, same-gender relationships.

•2006-A095 Concurred. Reaffirm Support of Gay and Lesbian Persons

•2009-C014 Referred. Refer a Resolution to Study the Theology and History of Marriage. The 76th General Convention refers to a Standing Commission a resolution requesting the appointment of a task force to identify and explore key theological and historical dimensions of marriage.

•2009-C023 Referred. Refer a Resolution on Civil Statutes Defining Marriage

The 76th General Convention refers to a Standing Commission a resolution calling on Congress to repeal the "Defense of Marriage" statute and to oppose similar legislation elsewhere.

•2009-C056 Concurred. Develop Liturgies for Blessings Unions and Provide Generous Pastoral Response. The 76th General Convention requests the Standing Commission on Liturgy and Music to develop resources on blessings of same gender relationships; and authorizes bishops to provide a pastoral response to the relationships of all Church members.

•2009-D025 Concurred. Reaffirm Participation in the Anglican Communion and Acknowledge Differences. The 76th General Convention recognizes the value of the experience of homosexual persons, of same-sex couples who are members, the call of these persons to ordained ministry, and that Christians of good conscience may disagree on these matters.

•2009-D076 Concurred. Urge Immigration Equality for Same-Sex Couples

The 76th General Convention urges the government to assure immigration equality for same-sex couples seeking permanent residence status.

•2012-A049 Concurred. Authorize Liturgical Resources for Blessing Same-Sex Relationships. The 77th General Convention commends revisions to "Liturgical Resources I: I Will Bless You and You Will Be a Blessing" for the Church's use in witnessing and blessing of a lifelong covenant in same-sex relationships.

•2012-A050 Concurred. Create a Task Force on the Study of Marriage

The 77th General Convention directs that a task force be appointed to explore dimensions of marriage by consulting with couples living in marriage and other lifelong committed relationships, and with single adults, and with other churches; and requests the task force to develop tools for theological discussion at a local level.

•2012-C105 Rejected. On the Topic of Marriage Equality. The 77th General Convention rejects a resolution calling for revision of the Constitution and Canons to reflect civil same-gender marriages and unions.

•2012-D011 Concurred. Urge Equal Application of Immigration Law to Same-Sex Partners. The 77th General Convention urges enactment of law allowing same-sex legal domestic partners and spouses of U.S. citizens and permanent residents to seek resident status, and solicits support from dioceses and congregations for this reform.

•2012-D018 Concurred. Urge Repeal of Federal Laws Discriminating Against Same-Sex Marriage. The 77th General Convention urges the U.S. Congress to repeal federal laws that discriminate against same-sex, civilly married couples; and to pass legislation providing benefits to those couples.

•2012-D091 Referred. Refer a Resolution on Amending the Marriage Canons

The 77th General Convention refers to a Standing Commission resolutions to amend Canons I.18.2(b) and 18.3(e-f) concerning the solemnization of marriage by replacing the phrase, "a man and a woman" with "two people."

•2015-A036 Concurred. Amend Canon I.18 [Of the Solemnization of Holy Matrimony]. The 78th General Convention amends Canon 1.18 to regulate the celebration and blessing of marriage and to permit the union of any couple so long as the marriage shall conform to civil and canon law.

•2015-A037 Concurred. Appoint an Expanded Task Force on the Study of Marriage. The 78th General Convention explore and report on further contemporary trends and norms identified by the previous Task Force in "Dearly Beloved," including theological, liturgical, and pastoral perspectives on single individuals, unmarried couples, and different forms of family relationship.

•2015-A054 Concurred. Authorize Trial Use of Marriage and Blessing Rites in "Liturgical Resources 1" The 78th General Convention authorizes for trial use liturgies contained in Liturgical Resources 1: I Will Bless You and You Will Be a Blessing, Revised and Expanded 2015 while acknowledging the canonical provisions and theological diversity of the Church in matters of human sexuality.

•2015-D047 Concurred. Extend Pension Benefits to Same-Gender Couples

The 78th General Convention directs the Church Pension Fund to work for revision of how pension benefits are determined for same-gender couples.

•2018-A086 Concurred. Authorize Marriage Rites and Added Provisions for Same-Sex Couples. The 79th General Convention authorizes a marriage rite for same-sex couples in civil jurisdictions that do not allow same-sex marriage, and establishes procedures for pastoral care of same-sex couples while preserving conscience-based exemptions for clergy.

•2018-A227 Concurred. Create a Task Force on Communion Across Difference. The 79th General Convention authorizes a Task Force on Communion Across Difference to consult widely in the church and with ecumenical partners to tap a diversity of opinion on the marriage covenant and propose a lasting path forward for mutual flourishing.

•2018-B012 Concurred. Authorize Trial Liturgies for Same-Sex Marriage. The 79th General Convention authorizes several marriage-related trial liturgies for use and specifies procedures for ensuring access to same-sex marriage rites for all Episcopalians while affirming theological diversity and clerical discretion continue to exist.

•2022-A056 Concurred. Appoint a Task Force on Communion Across Difference. The 80th General Convention directs the appointment of a second Task Force on Communion Across Difference to continue to develop further tools for engaging Church members and commends to dioceses, parishes, and church-wide staff the Task Force's existing Conversation Tool.

There you have it. The steady drumbeat until the authorization for liturgies for Same-Sex Marriage is a done deal. The same will happen in the Church of England.

The only two sexual sins left in TEC are abuse and adultery. (The new president of the House of Deputies has a story to tell on abuse.) All other sexual sins from the lineup of LGBTQI sexualities plus fornication (resolution D039 took care of that,) are now no longer sins. They have been eliminated by one general convention after another. The relentless march to sexual anarchy is now almost complete. Even crimes like pedophilia will in time be acceptable, if deemed consensual. Bestiality still remains a no no, but for how long?

Resolution B012 - homosexual marriage - is now enshrined forever in the annals and archives of American Episcopal church history. It will never be overturned.

And this is the lesson for English evangelicals. They have lost. It is time to take to the life boats. The Anglican Network in Europe (ANIE) and GAFCON await them. American evangelical Episcopalians lost buildings and pensions. So be it. It is costly to follow Jesus. Always has been, always will. The lord gave us a cross with the promise of future crowns, but not in this lifetime. 'Take up your cross and follow me," won't be heard in mega churches or hailed by prosperity preachers and they won't be heard in the halls of Lambeth Palace either. Compromise and faux talk of reconciliation is all you will hear.

Evangelicals and Anglo Catholics can no longer stay under the repressive and heretical regime of Mr. Welby. They will never thrive and their pathways to change will be stifled at every turn. We saw it in The Episcopal Church where a small group of neutered aka Communion Partner bishops put out statements disapproving of the way the Episcopal Church was going, but were helpless to stop it.

Welby has gone off the deep end; his once upon a time evangelical credentials are in tatters. The moral barbarians are now within the gates of Lambeth Palace.

"Come ye out from among them" is now an appropriate response. We must heed the words of the Apostle Paul who said, "warn a divisive person once, and then warn them a second time. After that, have nothing to do with them." Titus 3:10.

If Church of England evangelicals say they want to stand squarely on scripture, The BCP, the Ordinals and 39 Articles, they cannot stay in the Church of England. It is over. Go now, and don't look over your shoulder, you might just turn into a pillar of pepper.

