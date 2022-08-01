ELECTRONIC DEVICES TO RECORD BISHOPS' RESPONSES DUMPED BY ABC

Then alarm bells went off when it was learned that one of the draft calls included a reaffirmation of Lambeth Resolution 1.10 from 1998 which forbade homosexual behavior. As a result, a third option was added; "This Call does not speak for me. I do not add my voice to this Call".

This did not go down well with the handful of homosexual and lesbian bishops present at the conference because it could have resulted in a split vote once again reaffirming marriage only between "a man and a woman."

Clearly feeling their pain, Archbishop Welby said the calls would continue to be discussed in small groups, with their observations being recorded by a facilitator with a few random groups giving feedback verbally on each call.

The initial draft which contained the reference to Resolution 1.10 was redrafted and appeared to eliminate Resolution 1:10, but was later found to be there. However, a group of Sudanese bishops believed there was a sleight of hand going on by the Archbishop of Canterbury and demanded that the 1998 resolution be fully included with its prohibition against homosexuality.

On Sunday afternoon, Archbishop Justin Welby said, "Having listened to the bishops, the electronic recording of the bishops' choices will not be in place for the remaining calls".

We were told that there will be the opportunity at the end of each session "for a verbal indication of agreement. If the calls gain clear assent, they will be sent forward for further work."

Participation in that first vote, however, barely topped 450 bishops, raising questions about the validity of the whole process.

There is no doubt that the gay and lesbian bishops are receiving strong support from other bishops attending the 2022 Lambeth, writes Mary Ann Mueller.

"The burning question is: Are there any bishops, including primates and women bishops, supporting the Global South bishops as they battle for biblical orthodoxy in Holy Wedlock, to make sure they have a place at the table and that their collective voices will be heard?"

