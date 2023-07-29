Don't stop praying to God as 'our Father' -- but be sensitive, says Archbishop

In his presidential address to the General Synod, the Church of England's law-making body, earlier this month, he suggested that the use of the term was "problematic" for people who have suffered under abusive fathers and those who have been abused by clergy, known as their fathers in God.

The Archbishop's statement sparked a mixed reaction from a divided church, with liberal, feminist clergy agreeing but conservative Christians criticising him for taking his "cue from culture rather than scripture".

The Archbishop has now clarified his position, saying Christians should not stop praying to God as "our Father", but instead to be sensitive to the impact the words can have.

'A little misunderstood'

Writing for The Telegraph, he said: "A few weeks ago, I found myself a little misunderstood when I pointed out that some people who have never known a father present in their life, or worse, been abused or neglected by their father, may find this word challenging.

"Moreover, as the Church of England and all the mainstream denominations come to terms with a shameful history of clerical abuse, being mindful of these things is really important. But what I wasn't saying is that we should stop using the word -- simply that we need to be sensitive as we lead people in prayer.

"As Jesus taught us, we pray to the God who is 'our Father', and we help those whose experience of earthly fathers has been negative to discover the healing love of the Father of our Lord, Jesus Christ. And as has always been the case, we use other language to describe God as well."

The Lord's Prayer, which derives from when Jesus's disciples asked him how they should pray, begins: "Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name", and contains the pronouns he and him in reference to God.

In February, bishops announced that they were launching a project on "gendered language" referencing God in church services, with many calling for the pronouns he and him, as well as reference to our Father, to be scrapped in favour of either gender-neutral or female alternatives

